Fox News and Tucker Carlson Are Both Losing

On Tuesday, moreover, Carlson’s attorney also delivered a letter to Fox News accusing the network of breach of contract and asking it to preserve documents. A lawsuit may well be in the offing. In any case, the letter and the show both exist for the same purpose: To remind Fox News that Tucker Carlson isn’t going anywhere and that he will happily be a thorn in its side until he gets what he wants. (It’s not clear what that is.)



It’s a clever gambit and, for Carlson, theoretically a win-win. But beneath the back and forth, the folderol exposes a larger weakness of his position. Carlson’s audience is still a Fox audience, even if they’re tuning out what’s happening in his old time slot—Fox has not yet shown any signs of finding a permanent replacement and has instead trotted out a series of dull guest hosts. Still, Carlson now has nowhere to go, which is how he ended up on Twitter. (To be fair, this is how most people end up on Twitter.) The other networks won’t have him. Going to Newsmax or some other Johnny-come-lately Fox News competitor is too risky—if he doesn’t bring his audience with him, something that is far from guaranteed, he would look like a failure and a flop. He should be above podcasts and YouTube (he’s not)—but those spaces are crowded and Tucker would be competing with a lot of people who have already entrenched their perches and who either already sound a lot like him or who are even more more radical.



Why Twitter? Mostly because it’s there—the first available porthole in a storm. When the show was first announced, it was widely assumed that Elon Musk had greased the wheels in some way to land him. That may be the case, but Musk has strenuously denied that Carlson is being paid for his show. Nevertheless, the decision to launch on Twitter is its own kind of provocation. For one thing, it shows his deep commitment to owning the libs. But it also gives him another potential sparring partner in Musk, should Carlson run afoul of whatever little remains of the platform’s tattered policies on hate speech and offensive content.

