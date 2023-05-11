Fox News and Tucker Carlson Are Both Losing

Except he might not be. This latest video missive, like all of Carlson’s post-Fox material, has the feel of a hostage video, albeit one made by someone who may have dropped out of NYU’s film school after a semester and a half. Carlson doesn’t really say anything that gives you confidence in the solidity of this plan. This isn’t particularly new: His whole schtick is built on rhetorical games that demand lots of sinister hand-waving but contain little of substance. The message, it seems, is not really for his viewers—his new audience of blue-check weirdos who flock to every Elon Musk post—but rather for his old bosses at Fox News.



Fox News has been hemorrhaging viewers since Carlson left the network. This was undoubtedly something that was anticipated when the surprise decision to let him go was made, but it’s possible that Fox’s executives underestimated the extent of the damage. Rupert Murdoch, along with his son and heir apparent, Lachlan, have long taken the view that the network is bigger than any of its talent and that everyone is fundamentally replaceable. Moreover, there have been signs of resilience: Fox News has, after all, weathered another tempestuous but ultimately short-lived mutiny from its audience that arose after it (correctly but prematurely) called Arizona for Joe Biden during the 2020 election. Its viewers left, and then they returned. But at the moment, ratings have collapsed to lows not seen since before the September 11 terrorist attacks. This gives Carlson some small amount of leverage. He’s using it with his Twitter show.



As Vanity Fair’s Brian Stelter writes in a typically perceptive piece published on Wednesday, Carlson is still under contract at Fox. That means that the network could, theoretically, try to muzzle him. This Twitter show, in this context, is a provocation. Carlson knows the network is bleeding viewers. He’s threatening to add to their pain by giving his audience what they want. (What they want is Tucker Carlson tilting his head and asking, “Is this really who we are? A country where the Pillsbury Dough Boy is woke?”) If Fox tries to enforce the contract and prevent this Twitter show from doing whatever the Twitter equivalent of “airing” is, it would be a coup for Carlson, only boosting his credibility on the right. If Fox does nothing, then it risks the possibility that Carlson juices its ongoing decline.

