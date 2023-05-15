Abolish Live TV Audiences in the 2024 Presidential Race

Maybe the underlying problem is with the town-meeting format itself. The questioners were all Republicans and independents who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP primary in New Hampshire. They were not chosen at random. “CNN handled all the selecting of audience members and audience questions,” The Boston Globe reported. That was apparent from the way Collins called on them by name, as if they were contestants on a game show: “Jennifer Simpson ... is a stay-at-home mom and a former town selectman from Windham.” And it was CNN’s decision that none of the questioners came from the ranks of never-Trump Republicans and independents who can easily be found among New Hampshire voters.

The question topics were all predictable: immigration, abortion, Ukraine, and the debt ceiling. There were no spontaneous moments that often occur when candidates answer actual voter questions in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire. In contrast, nothing at the CNN town hall was random aside from Trump’s rants.

Campaign reporters and television interviewers have long been faulted by press critics for obsessively asking candidates about the latest polls and minor recent news events. There is a high-minded belief structure that ordinary citizens ask far better questions because they are concerned with issues rather than the horserace. The problem with overly lionizing the voice of the common voter is that average citizens often ask questions in open-ended fashion like, “What are your views on education?” Such free-range questions have the downside of letting candidates simply launch word-for-word into the education section of their stump speeches. Journalists may err in stressing topics that will not survive a single news cycle, but they are adept at framing questions in a way that make it hard for candidates to easily go on auto-pilot.