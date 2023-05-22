Ted Cruz’s Uncoolness Is His Secret Weapon

Nevertheless, Cruz’s ineffable whatever-it-is—I don’t know, what’s the opposite of charm?—makes him loathed across the political spectrum. Famously, Lindsey Graham joked that if you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, no jury of his peers would convict. (Graham has since apologized for this, more’s the pity.) In my own experience, Ted Cruz is the only politician I’ve ever written about for whom members of his own party reached out proactively to me—right out of the blue!—to offer their negative opinions. They still stayed off the record, I’m sorry to say. Being willing to bad-mouth Ted Cruz and being willing to have other people know you’d talk to a reporter about him are two different things. Why did they talk to me at all? Because they just needed to let it out? Or, as I suspect, there’s something primally pleasing about piling on someone whose very existence somehow seems to displease the gods.



Cruz’s legion of critics have a long list of specific actions by Ted that left a bad taste in their mouth. Prior to the Trump era, you heard about his grandstanding not-a-filibuster; that time he broke the unwritten rule of not criticizing other senators on the chamber floor and called Mitch McConnell a liar (this is actually one reason to like Ted Cruz). Then he ran against Trump and handled the whole thing so badly he made his reputation worse on both sides of the aisle: He pissed off Trump Republicans for not explicitly endorsing Trump when given a chance to in prime time; he fell in the esteem of anti-Trump folks when he raced from that quasi-principled position to a quisling duckwalk of shame by Trump’s side.

In our hearts, I think we all know that it wasn’t his political positions that made him seem vulnerable to the challenge from Beto O’Rourke; there are plenty of candidate matchups that pit a dynamic, with-it challenger against a far-right, square conservative. These arrangements are increasingly just how the Democratic National Committee raises money. Indeed, Allred raised $2 million the day he announced.