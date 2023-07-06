The Myth of Reagan’s Cold War Toughness Haunts American Foreign Policy

This is not to claim US defense spending didn’t play a role in the end of the Cold War, but to suggest that it was a much less significant factor than Inboden argues. The primary reason the Soviets were willing to make more concessions in the 1980s than they were in the 1970s was the relative health of the Soviet economy. Simply put, their economic system had never been able to compete with the United States or the capitalist West as a whole. Even during the détente era, as Fritz Bartel has described, the Soviet Union was only able to fund its massive defense establishment, its client states, and its domestic consumption thanks to a windfall in oil profits—and the odd fact that, for a time, Western banks preferred lending to communist regimes rather than capitalist ones. All of these factors reversed in the 1980s. Reagan, as Miles has aptly put it, was “pushing on an open door.”

Second, Reagan’s rhetorical assault on the Soviet Union prompted massive protests across the world, particularly in Western Europe. Many feared the new US president was truly the trigger-happy madman he had suggested during his long crusade against détente. At home, Reagan’s popularity reached its all-time low in 1983, precisely when the US relationship with the Soviet Union was at its frostiest. This was because détente had never been a primary reason for the 1970s perception that the US was losing the Cold War, far from it. The credit there goes to foreign policy disasters like the Vietnam War, the Watergate Scandal, and economic chaos.

These waves too had all crested by the mid ‘80s, thanks again to factors largely outside of Reagan’s control. The invasion of Afghanistan helped push America’s misdeeds in Vietnam out of mind, while the growing use of human rights as a foundation for political protest destabilized authoritarian regimes everywhere and further diminished the symbolic capital of the autocratic Soviet project. Meanwhile US Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker’s campaign to snuff out inflation—begun under Carter—came to an end. Easing interest rates kickstarted the American economy, spurring surging optimism about the country’s future. Economic growth driven by new computer technology further revealed the deep, underlying strength in the US economic system and the relative weakness and backwardness of the Soviet Union. Reagan perceived these changes and expertly stage managed them—no one was better suited for the role of sunny spokesman for the American dream than the Gipper (particularly when compared with the oft-dour Carter)—but they were not a result of his Cold War militancy.