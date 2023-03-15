Lindsey Graham Suggests Shooting Down Russian Fighter Jets After U.S. Drone Downed

The South Carolina lawmaker was also one of just three senators (and the only Republican in the group) who visited Ukraine in January, when the South Carolina lawmaker urged the U.S. to send tanks to Kyiv.

But throughout the entirety of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has now gone on for more than a year, Western countries have been clear that they want to avoid direct conflict with Moscow. Part of the reason why the U.S. was so hesitant to send Kyiv tanks in the first place was because Russia has repeatedly warned that providing tanks to Ukraine would be seen as a major provocation.

Putin also warned in September he would use nuclear weapons in retaliation if “the territorial integrity of our country is threatened.”