Ronald Steel: A Great Historian Who Punctured the Pious

It won the National Book Award and the Bancroft Prize when published, but its influence has only grown over time. In addition to his sensitive portrayal of a deeply conflicted individual, Steel assessed the various compromises that Lippmann would—and wouldn’t—make in pursuit of his twin goals of influencing decisionmakers in positions of political power and educating the people whose votes ultimately put them there. Lippmann was undoubtedly the most influential journalist of what Henry Luce named “The American Century,” (and a founding editor of this magazine). His journey from the ultimate insider to being among the president’s most influential critics on Vietnam—Lippmann symbolically hosted I.F. Stone to his annual party as a signal to “this town” that he was ready to leave Washington for good and return to New York.

Ron and I became friends in 1983 when he was enjoying a fellowship at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and I was an intern there. His essays and the Lippmann book, along with Victor Navasky’s Naming Names, published that same year, had shown for me a future I could imagine for myself and gave me the courage not to go to law school. Ron had gone through a similar process when he was my age and recognized a simpatico soul in the making and took me under his wing, going so far as to propose to his publisher that we rewrite Pax Americana together shortly after my six months were up. They declined, but Ron’s direct influence can be found in my first book, Sound & Fury: The Making of the Punditocracy, originally published in 1992, whose first three chapters are entitled “The Road to Lippmanndom,” “Lippmanndom,” and “Post-Lippmanndom.”

Ron and I shared a love of vintage photography and occasionally went to galleries receptions together. In the early 1990s, I was caretaker to my then-girlfriend’s big red 1960 Chrysler convertible, and Ron called me up one day to ask a surprising favor: Could I drive him to Maryland and back to pick up something large he had bought at Sotheby’s in New York and had had shipped. It turned out to be an actual mummy. I think it cost around $10,000. While we were driving home, it started to snow, but we had to leave the top down because the mummy was so large it spanned the length of the car. We then carried it up to the living room of Ron’s apartment and drank its health.