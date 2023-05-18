Ronald Steel: A Great Historian Who Punctured the Pious

Taken together, they challenged both their readers and America’s leaders with carefully argued, realist-minded, and therefore iconoclastic arguments, in a period when virtually all sides in the U.S. foreign policy debate had flown off different deep ends, thanks to the hopeless nihilism embodied in both the Johnson and the Nixon-Kissinger inability to end the War in Vietnam. Steel was what we would call an anti-interventionist today. Strongly opposed to the Vietnam War and most other Cold War–inspired military engagements, he did not necessarily doubt the justice of the battle against Soviet totalitarianism so much as he was skeptical of America’s ability to wage it without creating worse problems for all concerned in the process. Moreover, he was unwilling to buy into the specious arguments on the necessity of supporting authoritarian dictators of the right as somehow preferable to totalitarian ones of the left, which made a mockery of our ideals and further immiserated the people unlucky enough to be their victims.

The people whom Steel admired during these arguments were small-c conservatives: the ones who believed in matching means to ends and focusing on what actually mattered to the safety, security, and prosperity of America’s citizens, rather than its bloated sense of its own ideals and imaginary obligations. (Journalists should keep this observation of Steel’s engraved on the walls of their offices: “It is virtuous to defend principle, but useful to remember that it is most frequently invoked in the service of interest.”) Of these conservative critics who, given the structure of Cold War discourse, almost always ended up arguing on behalf of the “liberal” side of the debate, three stood out: George F. Kennan, J. William Fulbright, and Walter Lippmann. Steel described these men as “drawn to tradition and moderation, with a greater faith in a responsible, privileged elite than in an unruly popular majority.”

It was the latter who inspired Steel’s masterwork, the 669-page Walter Lippmann and the American Century, which he published in 1980 after 10 years of researching and writing. His New York Times obituary writer felt the need to devote three paragraphs to an ideologically driven hit job by the conservative writer and editor Joseph Epstein, but most of the rest of the world recognized that Steel had written one of the great political biographies of all time, as well as a brilliant study of the way that high-profile journalists and pundits interact with the powerful people whom they cover.