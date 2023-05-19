Why Has Only One Senator’s Staff Unionized?

Markey is a leading Senate progressive—the Senate-side sponsor of the Green New Deal. His embrace of a staff union raises the question of where other progressive senators stand. The New Republic asked them. Senator Sherrod Brown said discussions about potentially unionizing his office are ongoing. “I support a unionizing effort, if it comes to that,” said Brown. “I will always do card-check neutrality, but I’m not a lawyer. I know people are talking to lawyers. There is a prohibition on striking, I know, but I just don’t know enough yet.”

“I support protection for my staff if they want to unionize, but that’s not part of the current rules,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Monday. “If my staff wants to unionize, great! But I want to change the rules so that anyone who tries to unionize would be protected by federal labor law. Right now that’s not the case for congressional staffers.”

Surprisingly, Sanders refused to back the idea. “Right now, we’ve got a few other things to worry about,” said Sanders on Monday. The three-term independent from Vermont wouldn’t say if he would support a resolution to protect staffers like Markey’s who form a union. Sanders has famously been an outspoken advocate for unions, including in the Capitol complex, where last year I asked him if he supported the unionizing efforts of the Senate cafeteria workers. “I think it would be a great idea,” he said. “These guys work really hard and do a good job. They deserve to get good wages and benefits. So the best way to do that is through a union.” It remains unclear if Sanders feels this way about the staffers who work for his Senate office or for the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee he chairs.