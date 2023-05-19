Why Has Only One Senator’s Staff Unionized?

Why has the Senate been so slow—aside from the general historical fact that the Senate is slow about everything? The House’s resolution, adopted in the last Congress, was authored by Michigan Democrat Andy Levin, and granted the House’s roughly 9,100 staffers the right to unionize if they so choose. The Constitution gives each chamber the right to make its own rules, and no such resolution has been adopted by the Senate, so the movement has been halting so far.

The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, which advocates for workers generally but does not represent workers in union negotiations, said more is possible in the Senate. “A resolution similar to that adopted by the House may be introduced in the Senate,” according to OCWR’s website. But it hasn’t happened yet. In February, the Congressional Workers Union sent a letter asking for a unionizing resolution to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar, Majority Whip Dick Durbin, and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Neither Schumer nor Durbin would say if a resolution was in the works for the Senate. Markey seemed to be caught off guard when asked for an update on the union movement in his office. “The union supporters are talking to my deputy chief of staff, and they’ve got a process they are working,” Markey told The New Republic on Tuesday. Any Senate resolution would require the support of nine Republicans to clear cloture, which means it’s nearly impossible. But that doesn’t prevent ideologically sympathetic senators from voluntarily recognizing a union in their office, committee, or anywhere they employ workers in Congress.