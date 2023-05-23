Martin Amis Let His Readers in on the Joke

I got into Amis by accident. One summer in my early twenties, I was so poor that I was buying used books purely based on their length. I worked at a bakery in Manhattan, filling commercial orders for fashionable restaurants, jamming 20 or 30 baguettes into bags that would then be whisked off in trucks. After the orders went out, I stood at the counter, selling individual loaves, sourdough rounds, multigrain, running them through the slicer. No one came in for hours at a time, and if I was discreet, I could read. The books I bought had to last a couple of weeks, as long as possible, until the next time I could afford one. That’s how I came to read Infinite Jest, Underworld, and Gravity’s Rainbow, and it is also how I came to read The Information by Martin Amis.

The Information is the third and least flashy of the (tenuously related) London trilogy, a lengthy volume about despair, jealousy, and the plight of the middle-aged novelist. Written in 1995, it follows the rivalry between two writers, one successful, the other less so. I was far from embarking on a writing career of my own, but I found its satire of the literary world funny:

The Little Magazine really did stand for something. It really did stand for something, in this briskly materialistic age. It stood for not paying people. And when it did pay people, it paid them little and it paid them late. Printers, landlords, tax-men, milkmen, contributors, staff: it paid them next to nothing and always at the very end of the eleventh hour.

After I finished it, I moved on to Money and London Fields. These are Amis’s 1980s comic masterpieces. They are written in high style, postmodern in their flourishes. They are unsparing, skewering everyone from the petty criminal on the street corner to the feckless bourgeois nice guy, insulated by money and flummoxed by family life.