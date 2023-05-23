Martin Amis Let His Readers in on the Joke

These books are so hilarious that they need not reach for depth, yet they do that, too. London Fields is the story of femme fatale Nicola Six contriving to orchestrate her own murder, via the involvement of Keith Talent and nice idiot Guy Clinch, as nuclear war looms. The ridiculous premise gets you through the door, but once you’re inside, there are rewards like this:

Guy always thought it was life he was looking for. But it must have been death - or death awareness. Death candour. I’ve found it, he thought. It is mean, it is serious, it is beautiful, it is poor; it fully earns every compliment, every adjective you care to name.

Amis wrote in other registers besides the comic. Time’s Arrow, which was shortlisted for the Booker in 1991, is a formally clever book about the Holocaust (it’s told backwards). The Zone of Interest, published in 2014 and set at a concentration camp, is grimly excellent. In 2002, he published Koba the Dread: Laughter and the Twenty Million, a nonfiction book about Stalin that oddly doubles as an attack on Christopher Hitchens. His most overtly political writing was his worst; I would not recommend anything he wrote in response to 9/11. He also wrote criticism, though he had stopped as he’d grown older, remarking in an interview with The Independent that “insulting people in print is a vice of youth.”

The takeaway from Amis was that people are gross. They are vulgar, they are small. They are lazy. No one wants to say it, because it’s rude and implicates all of us.

Some of Amis’s fans are fascinated by his personal life, which was admittedly gossip-worthy. He once famously replaced his teeth. He once famously demanded a $800k advance, while managing to annoy Julian Barnes. He once famously left a woman for another woman. He cavorted with a bunch of brilliant writers (Barnes, Rushdie, McEwan, Hitchens) in a sort of dazzling, hedonistic clique. He had a famously contentious relationship with his famously contentious father.