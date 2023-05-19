Master Gardener Offers Redemption From American Extremism

Master Gardener reprises half a dozen major cinematic threads of Schrader’s Lonely Man oeuvre, and in that way makes a fitting capstone to his entire career. Master Gardener features the journaling we also see in Taxi Driver, The Card Counter, and First Reformed; the flawed protagonist finally confronting his damaged self, like POW William Devane’s torture in Vietnam in Rolling Thunder or Ethan Hawke’s paralyzing guilt in First Reformed; the search to save someone and oneself in the process, like Travis and Iris in Taxi Driver or George C. Scott rescuing his daughter from the LA porn world in Hardcore. Even the matrons of American Gigolo, who use Richard Gere for sex and then casually toss him aside, are recalled here as Norma does the same to Narvel.

It’s part repetition, part reexamination. If Devane recovers from torture in Rolling Thunder, Oscar Isaac was a torturer in The Card Counter. If Taxi Driver and Hardcore are about men saving women held hostage, Schrader’s Patty Hearst tells that story from the abducted woman’s point of view. Master Gardener’s violent conclusion is another of these threads, one seen in almost every one of these films. Narvel pulls out the weeds again, but his understanding of which plants are the weeds and which are the flowers has changed considerably.

Given his tight budget and shooting schedule, Schrader makes the most of the spare aesthetic that has guided him since the revelatory moment in 1969 when he saw Robert Bresson’s 1959 Pickpocket. In that, Bresson gives us scene after scene of a thief sitting alone in his tiny apartment, writing in his journal. (Yes, Schrader arch-fans will be happy to see that Master Gardner has several Schrader signature shots of his man journaling.) Small as it is, Master Gardener demands to be seen in a theater. It’s often the small films that need a wide screen most, not the bloated franchise movies. When Schrader holds on an actor’s nuanced expression, especially Weaver here, it needs to be writ large. Schrader’s use of floral color in the garden and composition gets too easily lost on a television screen. It’s the difference between a director holding on an image like a painting to be taken in vs. you on your couch wondering if you accidentally hit the pause button.