House Progressives Tear Into McCarthy, GOP Over Debt Limit Negotiations

A month ago, House Republicans leveraged Yellen’s deadline and the threat of national default to pass a bill by party-line vote tying increasing the debt limit to massive cuts to federal programs that help poor people and veterans. Every House Democrat voted against it, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the GOP bill is dead on arrival in the Senate.

Progressive House Democrats haven’t said a whole lot about all this, but finally, on Wednesday, they emerged with one voice. “So many Republicans would not be able to go back to their districts if this bill that they passed out of the House became law,” said Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who took umbrage at remarks by House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry, who told reporters Tuesday that the only thing Republicans were willing to give Biden is raising the debt limit.

“That is not a negotiation,” said Omar. “Negotiations are give and take. [Republicans] are not negotiating. They are looking to waste time, play games, and make sure we default because they think that somehow that is going to be a political advantage that they will have in the coming elections.”