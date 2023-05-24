House Progressives Tear Into McCarthy, GOP Over Debt Limit Negotiations

Twenty House progressives lined up behind Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, their caucus chairwoman, on Wednesday afternoon to sound off about the debt limit. And their message could not have been clearer. “If we default, if we crash the economy, there is only one person to blame and that is the speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy,” said Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state.

Democrats from both chambers of Congress have been largely boxed out of negotiations over raising the debt limit, the amount of money the government can borrow to pay its existing debt obligations, which the Treasury currently tallies at over $31 trillion dollars. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly said since April that the country will be unable to pay its debts as early as June 1.