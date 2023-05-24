Kevin McCarthy’s Go-To Line When Asked Any Questions About Debt Default
The House speaker repeated it over and over again when faced any questions during a press conference.
Republicans are refusing to raise the debt ceiling—something they did three times under twice-impeached criminally indicted and liable for sexual abuse former President Donald Trump—unless Democrats agree to cut programs that millions of Americans benefit from.
And Kevin McCarthy—leader of the party threatening it all—pumps his arms, kicks the ground, and insists: “It’s not my fault.”
In total, McCarthy said the phrase “not my fault” five times during a 13 minute press conference on Wednesday.
In exchange for preventing the nation’s economy from hitting a disastrous default, Republicans want to instate work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps, reduce newly introduced funding for the IRS that has already led to massively faster call times for Americans, repeal green energy programs (that have given most of its new jobs to Republican districts), and block Biden from relieving 43 million Americans from crippling student debt.
In simple terms: Republicans want to make working people’s lives harder, rich people’s lives easier, and the planet’s survival less likely—all under the guise of “fiscal responsibility.”
And conservatives refuse to entertain any other methods of pursuing that “responsibility,” like taxing the rich at a more fair rate, closing rampant loopholes that elites relentlessly exploit, or even slightly decreasing America’s monstrous military budget.
Altogether, Republican intransigence threatens to lead America to default, which risks a catastrophic recession.