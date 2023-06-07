Meet the GOP’s Pro-Childhood Asthma Caucus

The irony of Republicans trying to transform gas stoves into a culture war issue is that the people most likely to be using them have elected the people trying to phase them out. The highest rates of gas stove usage are in deep-blue states: New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California. Last month, New York passed a measure that will require heating, cooling and cooking in most new buildings to be electric by 2029. That followed a more stringent rule passed by New York City lawmakers in 2021, ending gas hookups for new buildings that are shorter than seven stories by the end of the year. Republican-controlled states and local governments, by contrast, have passed a number of bills to make such phase-out measures illegal.

A look at major donors to the politicians backing the bills defending gas stoves might shed some light on why they’ve chosen to take up the fight for objects most of their constituents don’t use. The Save Our Gas Stove Act’s lead sponsor, Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, received $33,500 from PACs linked to the oil and gas industry during the last campaign cycle, including $10,000 from Koch Industries. Roughly 74 percent of homes in Arizona use electric cooking appliances. North Dakota Rep Kelly Armstrong, lead sponsor of the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, accepted a whopping $167,000 oil and gas industry PACs last cycle. Just 11 percent of homes in North Dakota use gas cooking appliances, according to the Energy U.S. Energy Information Agency.