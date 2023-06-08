The Origins of the Right’s War on Target

On June 5, Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, echoed Kirk. On the podcast hosted by Family Research Council head Tony Perkins, Huckabee claimed that Pride was “no longer about” those “people who are homosexual or lesbian” and “who just want to be able to love who [they] want to love.” (After the Supreme Court’s ruling to legalize same-sex marriage in 2015, Huckabee invoked Martin Luther King Jr. in voicing his support for elected officials who may refuse to follow the law.) No, Huckabee claimed, “this is about forcing people to accept a lifestyle that includes the most irrational things, like mutilation of children’s bodies, and permanently and irreparably doing damage to them.” Huckabee’s daughter, current Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has signed several anti-LGBTQ laws this session, including an anti-trans bathroom ban and her own version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

If anything has ever been constant about opposition to what was once called gay liberation, it is that somewhere, someone thinks the gays have gone too far. In 2011, more than a decade before his recent chat with Huckabee, Perkins called gay rights activists “aggressive,” claiming “they’re intolerant, they’re hateful, vile, they’re spiteful.” Far from hanging up these talking points in the post-marriage equality era, the Christian right is constantly, openly updating them. “It was about 20 years ago that a conservative commentator stated that, because the homosexual movement could not grow by reproduction, it had to grow by seduction,” the anti-LGBTQ Christian radio host and author Michael L. Brown wrote in 2021. “What this conservative commentator should had said was this: ‘The homosexual movement cannot grow by biological replication, so instead, it puts its emphasis on ideological indoctrination.’ That would remain true to this day.”



Kirk and Huckabee, along with those leading the charge against Target, are simply repurposing this old reliable schtick. The retailer joins the long list of villains—Disney, which has attracted boycotts from groups like the Southern Baptist Convention since the 1990s for not condemning Gay Day events in its theme parks; Tinky Winky, the purple Teletubby, decreed a stealth “gay-pride symbol” by Jerry Falwell in 1999 (when Charlie Kirk was six years old); Sponge-Bob Squarepants, similarly accused in 2005 by James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family—that the Christian right have claimed are trying to turn kids gay, and now, trans.