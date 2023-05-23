Trans Prom Is the Reminder This Country Needs

Gonzales and steering committee member Grayson McFerrin-Hogan, who is 12, are both from Dallas, Texas. The state currently leads the country in anti-trans bills, with more than 50 introduced this year so far. Last week, the state passed a ban on gender-affirming care that Gonzales and her family, along with other activists, managed to stave off in 2021. The sheer barrage of laws introduced across the country, many of them copycat laws pushed by Christian nationalist groups without any real grassroots support, is part of a strategy to wear down opposition. Libby was seven when she first testified against an anti-trans bill. She has grown up as the right’s efforts to eradicate trans kids have ramped up. She has listened to the dehumanizing rhetoric about trans kids from lawmakers, session after session. And while organizing and defeating many of these bills is both important and urgent, sometimes she and other activists have wished for a way to respond that affirmed trans kids not solely in opposition to moral panics, but on their own terms.

The Trans Prom is part of that response, led by Gonzales, McFerrin, Daniel Trujillo, who is 15 and from Tucson, and Hobbes Chukumba, who is 16 and from Trenton, New Jersey. “Trans Prom came from the anger and exhaustion trans kids like me felt,” Trujillo said in a statement before prom, “after continuously fighting against anti-trans legislation and after continuously debating our personhood and our identity to people who don’t seem to care.”

Grayson McFerrin, Libby Gonzales, Hobbes Chukumba, and Daniel Trujillo, the organizers of the “Trans Youth Prom,” pose for a photo in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on May 22. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

To help pull this off, the youth reached out to Chase Strangio, a trans activist and lawyer whose day job at the American Civil Liberties Union puts him at the forefront of the fight against anti-trans laws in court. Actress and drag performer Peppermint, one of the few trans women to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and who has served as the first ACLU Trans Justice Ambassador, also helped conceive the event with them. Together, they created this chance “to celebrate and be joyful instead of being depressed,” as Gonzales told me. Everyone contributed to the visual concept and the playlist. The guest list was collaborative, with invitations shared one-on-one and within the community. Given the evidence that far-right groups are escalating their threats on LGBTQ events this year, it’s understandable that Trans Youth Prom was not broadly advertised in advance. Despite that possibility, in the face of so much other opposition, all told, around 200 people came, including the kids.