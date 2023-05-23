Trans Prom Is the Reminder This Country Needs

Libby Gonzales had been waiting so long for prom—all she was waiting for now was her shoes. After looking at “literally thousands of dresses,” she’d chosen a long, black gown with a “big floofy black sleeves,” and a tiered skirt, with a black headpiece.” (I asked her if I was off-base imagining it as like the Wednesday dress, from the new Addams Family show on Netflix; her mom, Rachel, said I was not.) She would add a bag that looked like a clock, she told me by phone a few days ago, “to represent how we’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Gonzales, who is thirteen, is one of the organizers of Trans Prom, which on Monday brought around fifty trans youth to Washington, D.C. in a two-for-one party and statement in the face of an unprecedented legislative, political, and cultural attack on young trans folks. In recent years, many of these tweens and teens have been to more legislative committee hearings and more demonstrations than they can count, often to block laws that seek to deny them basic rights. But the goal for this event was different—an attempt to recover what can get lost when a nation relies on teenagers to fight these battles. Gonzales and her peers wanted to do something “sparkly,” as she put it: a party for those who should have the space to worry about prom instead of having to worry about the latest smears from their state legislators or right-wing news personalities. “We were really frustrated, knowing how many bad laws were going to pass,” Gonzales said, “and we felt like we weren’t really getting a say in how we’re represented.”