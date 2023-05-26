Why Workers Will Be Treated Better in the Future

A second necessary factor is stricter antitrust enforcement. As the Quest Diagnostics example shows, businesses that treat their frontline workers poorly end up treating their customers poorly. But companies worry less about lousy customer service in industry sectors with few competitors, because customers don’t have many other places to go. These monopolizing sectors are proliferating. For example, according to the Open Markets Institute, CVS controls 58 percent of the drug business; Google controls 94 percent of all mobile and tablet searches worldwide; and Whirlpool controls 50 to 80 percent of all sales of washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers. Such companies achieve dominance by being unusually attentive to their customers (and, usually, to their employees), but once they reach it such concerns become secondary.

Antitrust enforcement has been weak since Ronald Reagan became president, but there are signs that’s starting to turn around. The Biden administration is pushing a deliberately more aggressive antitrust policy, and in Congress antitrust enjoys growing support from an increasing number of Democrats and even from conservative Republicans like Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Representative Ken Buck of Colorado. It’s anybody’s guess how far this will go, but it’s likely that antitrust enforcement will be tougher over the next decade than it was during the previous four, even when the president is Republican (though Democrats, obviously, will do more).

The third necessity is to increase the federal hourly minimum wage above its currently measly level of $7.25. Congress hasn’t voted to raise the minimum wage since George W. Bush was president. Old arguments that minimum-wage hikes always increase unemployment have been discredited (largely based on observation of the same reduced turnover and other productivity increases that Ton discusses in her books). But congressional Republicans insist on putting themselves wildly out of step not only with American voters in general but specifically with Republican voters, who favor an increase of some kind, if not all the way to $15. Eventually this dam will break, as it always has in the past, and Congress may even legislate automatic increases in the future—an idea favored by, among others, Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mitt Romney of Utah.