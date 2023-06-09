Republicans Are Having a Complete Meltdown Over the Trump Indictment
“Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America.”
On Thursday night, twice-impeached, criminally indicted, and liable-for-sexual-abuse former President Donald Trump was indicted once again, for taking classified documents away from the White House and refusing to give them back.
A new audio recording even revealed Trump bragging about a “big pile” of classified documents. “It is like, highly confidential,” he admitted. “Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this.”
And despite all that, prominent Republicans are quadrupling down on defending the man who has helped them lose election after election.
“Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Twitter. “It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades. I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable,” he finished, assuring that there is no doubt: The Republican Party is planting its flag in supporting a man already found guilty of other crimes.
Ohio Senator J.D. Vance said the indictment is somehow Biden “using the justice system to preemptively steal the 2024 election,” in order to attack “his most likely 2024 opponent.” A wild suggestion given the basic fact that a grand jury of Americans voted to indict Trump, not Biden.
And, of course, the right’s attempts to peddle theories about Biden stealing an election are dangerous, given so many of their own most prominent figures were caught red-handed trying to overturn the 2020 election.
“We’re living in a 3rd world Banana Republic,” Donald Trump, Jr. said about a country holding someone accountable for taking classified documents, refusing to give them back, and then lying about it. If they can do it to you, they can do it to anyone, patriots.
And as far as general meltdowns go, Representative Clay Higgins may be in the deeper end.
Presented without comment.