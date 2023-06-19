“They Aren’t Going Anywhere”: Michael Waldman on How We Deal With This Supreme Court

But the good news could end there. Big decisions are coming on affirmative action, gerrymandering, and the extremist “independent state legislature theory.” We will see what the immediate future holds.

Michael Waldman, the president and CEO of the Brennan Center for Law and Justice, the New York–based group that has done such important work on voting rights and related democracy issues for years, is, as you’d expect, watching closely.

Waldman has a new book out, his seventh, called The Supermajority: The Year the Supreme Court Divided America. The book focuses on three decisions from last year that showed just how extreme the new majority could be: West Virginia v. EPA, which gutted environmental (and potentially other) regulation writing; Bruen, a radical gun precedent; and, of course, Dobbs, which overturned Roe v. Wade. “The country’s heading in one direction,” Waldman told editor Michael Tomasky, “and the court is heading in another.”