In Major Win for Native Rights, Supreme Court Upholds Indian Adoption Law
In a stunning ruling, the Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act.
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act, a major win for Native rights and the protection of Indigenous culture.
The justices voted 7-2 to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act, a law that prioritizes ensuring Native American children are adopted by Native American families. The law, enacted in 1978, has helped uphold tribal sovereignty and stabilize Native communities.
“The bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the majority opinion.
This is a developing story.