Is This the End of Grifter Populism?

“Populism” was the term most often used to describe the two men’s inchoate philosophies. But this was a misnomer: Neither Johnson nor Trump nor, for that matter, Brexit were ever really all that popular. Trump only became president in 2016 thanks to the Electoral College; a clear majority of Americans have never supported him and never will. Britain withdrew from the European Union at Johnson’s behest with just 52 percent of the vote, a majority so narrow that it ultimately worsened divisions on the issue instead of solving them. The two men are, in a way, last gasps of a fading demographic and political order. On a purely actuarial basis, the British electorate is expected to only get more europhilic over the next 20 years, just as the American electorate is only getting more diverse and more tolerant over time.

The two men also got extraordinarily lucky with their political opponents and their systems of government. Trump’s victory in 2016 would have been impossible without a few strokes of luck. Hillary Clinton was a historically unpopular presidential candidate who had been dogged by a Republican-driven scandal over a private email server. When then-FBI Director James Comey announced less than a fortnight before Election Day that he would be reopening the investigation into it, Clinton’s lead in key states evaporated. Trump won a sizeable lead in the Electoral College that masked the narrowest of victories: All that separated the country from a Clinton victory in 2016 was 60,000 or 70,000 voters in three states.

Johnson, too, had a few fortunate breaks over the years. The Brexit vote he championed torpedoed the political careers of two British prime ministers from his own party. First went David Cameron, who opposed withdrawal but, during Britain’s 2015 general election, agreed to the Brexit referendum in order to fend off a hard-right electoral challenge by Nigel Farage’s UKIP. He resigned the day after the 2016 vote. Then went Theresa May, who struggled for three years to hammer out a trade deal with the EU. She, too, fell after struggling to knit together a workable majority in Parliament to pass the exit deal.