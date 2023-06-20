Republicans Are Systematically Blocking Cities’ Ability to Protect Abortion

Preemption is a legal doctrine that allows a higher level of government, like a state legislature, to curtail the authority of a lower level of government, like a city council, to act on a particular issue. In an alarming trend, Republican-led state legislatures have increasingly used preemption to prohibit local governments from enacting progressive policies. These measures affect not just abortion but also policies like raising minimum wages, requiring employers to provide paid sick leave, banning plastic bags, implementing environmental standards, and protecting civil rights. This year alone, the Local Solutions Support Center has identified over 650 abusive preemption bills moving in state legislatures. The most recent example is in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott last week signed into law a piece of legislation nicknamed the “Death Star” bill, for the dramatic lengths it goes to overturn local officials’ power.

These bills are often cut-and-paste legislation hawked by conservative groups like the American Legislative Exchange Council to advance their national agenda through the states. While ALEC and other right-wing bill mills have churned out regressive state bills since the 1970s, this new preemption push is particularly abusive. Notably, some of these new state laws actually punish cities by imposing additional liability or withholding funds. The sheer quantity and pervasiveness of recent state preemption laws severely curtail the operational autonomy of local governments. And while past bill-mill activities largely prioritized pro-business interests, these preemption bills are veering further into social and health matters like abortion access.

This new surge of preemption predominantly stems from Republican-controlled legislatures desperate to maintain minority rule as local governments strive to represent the voices of their residents. Metropolitan centers are becoming more diverse and younger, with a more progressive voting base. City councils, county commissions, and school boards are increasingly electing young, progressive, reflective leaders seeking to govern collaboratively with their communities and transform local government into innovative policy laboratories.

