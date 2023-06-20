Republicans Are Systematically Blocking Cities’ Ability to Protect Abortion

In response, Republicans have added preemption to their arsenal of rules-rigging, which has long focused on gerrymandering and voter suppression to dilute the voting influence of those living in and around metropolitan centers. These anti-democratic measures often seek to suppress the voices of Black voters in particular, and can be traced back to white supremacist backlash to Reconstruction, when thousands of Black leaders ascended to public office. Today’s metropolitan residents, however, are not the only ones who suffer from the impacts of abusive state preemption. Rural areas also suffer, as preemption hinders local governments from addressing urgent concerns like housing, the environment, and of course, abortion.



Since Dobbs, red states have taken aim at local efforts to protect and advance abortion access. By April 22, state legislatures had already introduced 100 bills to preempt local abortion protections. For instance, Tennessee enacted a law barring local governments from offering insurance coverage for abortion to municipal employees, or from creating funding sources for people to travel to another state for abortion care. Florida’s legislature passed a six-week abortion ban that blocks local governments from providing their employees and contractors with travel funds to seek such care outside the state.



As some county-level prosecutors in states with restricted access have vowed to use their discretion to deprioritize criminalizing abortion providers and people seeking abortions, state legislatures have sought to strip away their power. In May, Georgia enacted a law that gives a new state commission the power to discipline or remove local prosecutors. Meanwhile, the Texas legislature is trying to preempt local governments from providing practical support, such as covering childcare or travel expenses, to people seeking abortion care out of state. And in response to New Orleans’s efforts to decriminalize abortion, Louisiana’s attorney general is delaying a $39 million line of credit for a critical flood mitigation project the city needs to protect its residents.

