The War on LGBTQ People Being Waged in Rural America

The study also identified, using census data and methodology, 32 states as being majority-rural. When I compared the states identified in the report to a tally by the ACLU of anti-LGBTQ bills filed in state legislatures this year, the results were telling. Of the 491 bills, 412 came from majority-rural states—an astonishing figure that illustrates how the war being waged against the LGBTQ community is centered in rural America. The motivating factor that prompted Hensley and his friends to rally in Corbin was an extreme anti-trans bill passed by GOP majorities in the Kentucky legislature earlier this year. Among other provisions, the legislation banned gender-affirming care for trans youth and school discussions of orientation and gender identity with students of any age.

Restrictive legislation and attacks like the ones in Corbin, Chesterland, and Bozeman are causing LGBTQ people, rural and urban alike, to be increasingly on guard. There’s a sense in the community of something at once unspeakable but in need of verbalization: that the next shooting, the next massacre, could be near. Thefts and vandalism of Pride flags have occurred in Nebraska, California, Utah, Arizona, Pennsylvania, California, and New York in response to encouragement by extremist groups online. According to a report, the Proud Boys and the white nationalist group Patriot Front are planning to target Pride events like the one in Bozeman throughout June.

This trend shows no signs of ceasing. The 2024 presidential race looks certain to at least partially center on these and other issues of “woke” identity; the price of admission to the Republican primary seems to be equating LGBTQ identity with perversion and grooming children. “We will never surrender to the woke mob,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared in a recent ad intended to frame his presidential bid. “We will oppose the sexualization of children. We will do battle with anybody that seeks to rob them of their innocence.” Although he once supported welcoming trans women in his beauty pageant, in January former President Donald J. Trump referred to gender-affirming care as “child abuse” and “child sexual mutilation” in a video posted to his Truth Social platform. And always, there is the specter of last year’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five dead and 25 injured, and the 2016 massacre at Pulse in Orlando that killed 49 and wounded 53 others.