CNN’s Problems Go Way Beyond Chris Licht

Licht’s timing was bad in more ways than one. He was brought on by David Zaslav, who took CNN over when the megalith WarnerBrothers Discovery was created in April 2022. Zaslav needed to cut costs—really cut costs, as in billions—and he made Licht his man on the inside, replacing the popular (at least internally) Jeff Zucker. This is more or less where Licht’s bad luck ends. Licht eagerly took on this assignment. And, at nearly every juncture, he did the worst job imaginable.

Zaslav wanted a new, cheaper CNN. He wanted a network that was more attuned to conservative views. Most of all, he wanted one that could woo back Republicans who had grown disaffected during the Trump era. Licht happily set about getting all of this. He laid off hundreds. He axed popular anchors who displeased Republicans, particularly Donald Trump. He organized a disastrous town hall with the former president that was supposed to be Licht’s crowning accomplishment, proof that the network was back in the center, conclusive evidence that viewers of all stripes could trust it again. Instead, Trump made a mockery of him, lying constantly and berating moderator Kaitlin Collins. To be fair, almost anyone could have seen it coming. Everyone, it seems, but Chris Licht and David Zaslav.



The tricky aspect of figuring out the meaning of Licht’s reign at CNN is determining where his influence stops and Zaslav’s begins. Licht, to be fair, made a lot of mistakes. He quickly alienated the newsroom, resembling a fitness-obsessed Damned United–era Brian Clough. His disdain for the work his employees did was apparent, but even worse was his disinterest in it. He and Zaslav adopted the right wing’s argument about the network, that it had become too far left, too shrill, above all too anti-Trump. Licht and Zaslav never thought to consider if any of that was true, they just simply bought the right-wing argument hook, line, and sinker. (There is, to be fair, much to criticize about CNN’s coverage during the Trump era, but its big problem was not the fact that it did not entertain MAGA views with enough frequency or respect.)