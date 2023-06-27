The Failed Wagner Revolt in Russia Vindicates Biden

The Biden administration’s quiet approach underscores its remarkably effective general strategy: to help Ukraine resist the Russian invasion however possible without inflaming tensions that could escalate the conflict. This weekend’s sober approach was an extension of the same one that has guided American and NATO strategies in Ukraine since Russian troops poured over its borders more than a year ago. It has been profoundly effective, both at preventing Russian gains and at weakening Putin’s hold on power. At the same time, it’s clear that the war is entering a dangerous new phase and that Putin’s vulnerability is also a risk. Russia was as close to civil war as it has been in decades, at least since the 1991 coup against Mikhail Gorbachev. Prigozhin, meanwhile, is hardly a liberalizing force; his main criticism of Russia’s military is that it has not done enough to win in Ukraine.



Despite that threat, the failed mutiny is also an opportunity to push back against the narrative Donald Trump and most of the GOP presidential field offer: that the war in Ukraine is an expensive quagmire and ending it on terms favorable to Putin would be preferable to letting it continue. Prigozhin’s uprising was brief, but it did reveal just how tenuous Putin’s hold on power is: There is no reason to believe that it will be strengthened any time soon. While the idea that Russia is winning the war in Ukraine has been a talking point on the right for months, it’s abundantly clear that isn’t the case, even though they may be far off from losing it, too.



Still, with Biden’s age a concern for many voters, his handling of the war in Ukraine and the uprising in Russia underscore his cautious and collaborative foreign policy’s effectiveness. It’s not necessarily the sexiest political argument, but it’s the most potent one that he and Democrats have heading into 2024.

