The Failed Wagner Revolt in Russia Vindicates Biden

Two days after Prigozhin called off his mutiny (that, not coup, seems the most accurate description of what went down), no one still really knows what is going on. On Monday, Putin addressed Russia for the first time since the mutiny ended. There were rumors that big changes were afoot: Perhaps Sergei Shoigu—Russia’s minister of defense, Prigozhin’s enemy, and the person arguably blamed most for Russia’s failures in Ukraine—would be deposed; perhaps Putin would announce that he was annexing Belarus, which brokered the end of the mutiny and where Prigozhin will reportedly be exiled. Instead, Putin said next to nothing. He didn’t even mention Prigozhin by name.

The reasons for the mutiny remain opaque, though they certainly involve Prigozhin’s long-standing and intense feud with Russia’s military leadership and a plan to integrate his mercenaries into Russia’s regular army. One thing is clear, however: Putin’s hold on power has never been weaker. This is, in many ways, a tremendous accomplishment for the ways in which Ukraine and its Western allies—very much including the Biden administration—have responded to Putin’s illegal invasion. But it also presents a new phase of the ongoing crisis and a new challenge for Biden and his allies.

Publicly, Biden administration figures said little as Wagner mercenaries raced toward Russia’s capital. This cautious approach was understandable, given the information vacuum and the speed at which news was unfolding. Over the weekend, it was reported American intelligence suspected that Prigozhin was planning to challenge Russia’s military hierarchy—not particularly surprising, given his increasingly public criticism of its leaders—though officials were “surprised by” the mutiny’s “rapid escalation.” That too is understandable given that everyone else, very much including Prigozhin and Putin, seemed taken aback by the mercenary group’s rapid progress toward Moscow.

