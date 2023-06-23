The Deadly Silence Since Dobbs

The reasons for our maternal mortality rate are myriad but all come down to one, simple fact: Pregnancy is risky. In 1900, six to nine women died for every 1,000 live births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; in 2021, the maternal mortality rate was .174 deaths for every 1,000 live births. And though maternal mortality dropped by record amounts between 1900 and 1982, it hasn’t declined significantly since—despite the fact that half of such deaths are still considered preventable.



(And, as is well documented, the mid-century push to prosecute doctors for performing abortions drove the practice underground, resulting in massive maternal mortality: By 1965, 17 percent of the maternal mortality rate was attributable to illegal abortions, often performed by unlicensed practitioners. Abortion’s legalization under Roe all but eliminated unlicensed, dangerous abortions and, with them, the associated maternal mortality. Welcome back to the future.)

In the years since Roe made abortion both legal and more accessible, most pregnant patients no longer had to go to court or fight before hospital boards for the right to have abortions to preserve their own lives. For most patients experiencing dangerous pregnancies or miscarriages, the standard of care was to terminate their pregnancies before they became truly sick or risked death—in other words, to prevent risks to their health and lives by intervening before it was an emergent medical necessity.