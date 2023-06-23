The Deadly Silence Since Dobbs

And yet, for all the massive changes in state law and patient access, a silence has descended around how they have affected patients and doctors, in part because defying the law—or even seeming to do so—now carries so many legal and social risks.

The silence masks catastrophe. Sixty-eight percent of ob-gyns nationwide believe the decision “has worsened their ability to manage pregnancy-related emergencies,” according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey. In states with abortion bans, 40 percent of ob-gyns said that “they have personally felt constraints on their ability to provide care for miscarriages and other pregnancy-related medical emergencies since the Dobbs decision.” Six in 10 doctors in those states report “their decision-making autonomy has become worse since the Dobbs ruling.”

And 64 percent of ob-gyns nationwide believe that, in less than a year, the decision has increased maternal mortality, in a country that already had the highest rate in the developed world.

