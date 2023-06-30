The End of One of the South’s Last Abortion Havens

It’s possible that the law may also affect miscarriage management, even though it explicitly states that it is not intended to affect the treatment of miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies. Doctors in other states that have enacted restrictive abortion laws, for example, have been hesitant to treat miscarriages because they worried about the overlap with abortion care.

Because the law was written so quickly, it included some contradictions, prompting a last-minute lawsuit aimed at blocking it entirely. The North Carolina legislature on Tuesday hastily approved some last-minute changes to address some of the suit’s complaints. Attorneys for the Republican leaders in the legislature argued that the issues raised by the lawsuit were now moot, having been amended by state lawmakers. But those changes would need to be approved by Cooper, who may choose to block the revisions.

The legislature could override a veto to the amendments again, although it likely could not occur for two to four weeks, according to an attorney for the Republican lawmakers. A lawyer for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, argued that unless the proposed amendments were signed into law by Saturday, the “need for a temporary restraining order would be unchanged.” The state’s attorney general, a Democrat running for governor, has said that he would not defend the parts of the law he deemed unconstitutional in court.