The End of Roe Created Two Unequal Americas

In Ohio, a six-week abortion ban was briefly implemented after Dobbs, but a county judge blocked it in September. That law included a few exceptions for saving the life of the pregnant person. The state’s conservative-majority Supreme Court will review the judge’s order, and abortions remain legal in the state for up to 20 weeks. Adding to the confusion, Ohioans will vote in August on a ballot measure that would raise the threshold for amending the state constitution to 60 percent. One of the first proposals which would have to achieve that higher threshold would be an amendment to codify abortion rights, which is set to be on the ballot in November.

The swirling uncertainty around abortion access has complicated life for physicians like Maria Phillis, a spokesperson for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and a maternal-fetal medicine physician in Ohio. With the exceptions listed in the six-week ban, Phillis said, the decision of whether a patient is at risk depends less on the provider’s expertise and more on political calculations. That confusion extends to any state where abortion has been banned or severely restricted.

“It was previously [the patient’s] decision and your decision with them, by which I mean, you’re trying your best to counsel them through what they’re comfortable with in terms of their own risks to their life and health,” Phillis, an expert in high-risk pregnancies, told me. In the post-Dobbs era, however, physicians with “different risk thresholds” may not mention abortion care as an option for patients due to concerns about legality. Phillis described her experiences at an institution where abortions will not be offered unless patients are “literally on death’s door,” which has “has affected the ability to counsel patients appropriately” and “the ability to make sure patients are getting timely care.”