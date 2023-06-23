The End of Roe Created Two Unequal Americas

Abortion is banned altogether in 13 states, and seriously restricted in several others. Confusion over which laws should be enforced has fostered uncertainty in states like Arizona and Wisconsin, which still have nineteenth-century statutes on their books banning abortion. Other states, like Iowa, Ohio, and Wyoming, have seen their more restrictive abortion laws blocked by state and county courts. Meanwhile, several Democratic-led states have passed laws to expand or protect abortion rights, with states like Michigan and Colorado becoming “safe havens” for people seeking abortions from elsewhere.

Although the past year has been momentous for both supporters and opponents of abortion access, Roe’s fall had been telegraphed even before Alito’s draft decision in Dobbs was leaked to the press last May. For years, Republican-led states passed legislation restricting abortion access, although these laws were typically blocked in court. Donald Trump’s election buoyed abortion opponents, as did his appointing three more conservative justices to the nation’s highest court. In the summer of 2021, the Texas state legislature passed a law banning abortion after six weeks and sanctioning prosecutions of providers, and, more broadly, anyone who helped someone obtain an abortion. After the Supreme Court allowed that law to go into effect, abortion became functionally inaccessible in the state, with Texans traveling to neighboring states like New Mexico and Oklahoma to undergo the procedure.

“We were dealing with this manufactured health care crisis for months before the Dobbs decision came down,” said Zachary Gingrich-Gaylord, the communications director for Trust Women, an abortion provider with clinics in Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kansas.