The Supreme Court Just Started a New Legal War Over College Diversity

The court’s liberals denounced the majority for blocking remedies for persistent racial disparities. “In so holding, the Court cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in the primary dissent. “The Court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society.”

At issue in the case was more than just whether a particular student gets into the university of their choice. The justices’ opinions are driven by two fundamentally different visions of the Constitution: one in which the Reconstruction Amendments created tools to remedy generations of racial injustice, and one in which the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause set out to create a colorblind Constitution—and, through it, a colorblind society.

That divide came out most sharply in dueling writings between Justices Clarence Thomas and Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s two Black justices. Thomas has written at length, both on the court and in his biography, about his hostility toward affirmative action programs and his frustration with how they shaped his life. To that end, he wrote a 58-page concurrence—substantially longer than Roberts’s majority opinion—to explain how his vision of a color-blind Constitution was the proper originalist understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment.