The Supreme Court Just Started a New Legal War Over College Diversity

“While I am painfully aware of the social and economic ravages which have befallen my race and all who suffer discrimination, I hold out enduring hope that this country will live up to its principles so clearly enunciated in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States: that all men are created equal, are equal citizens, and must be treated equally before the law,” Thomas concluded.

Jackson, who recused herself from the Harvard portion because she had served on the school’s Board of Overseers, condemned the majority for its “ostrich-like” approach to racism and its continuing influence on American society. “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat,” she wrote. “But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life. And having so detached itself from this country’s actual past and present experiences, the court has now been lured into interfering with the crucial work that UNC and other institutions of higher learning are doing to solve America’s real-world problems.”

The cases, Students for Fair Admissions v. UNC and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, came about as part of a campaign by Edward Blum, a conservative legal activist who also orchestrated a successful challenge to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in Shelby County v. Holder. His organization claimed to represent thousands of college students who believed they were unfairly denied admission to their university of choice based on race-conscious admissions policies at those schools, favoring other students.