Trump’s Emotional Insecurity May Be Why He Endangered National Security

The tape is easy enough to summarize. “I have a big pile of papers, this just came up” Trump says to an aide. It was the summer of 2021 and he was at his Bedminster golf club—to where he had just transported several classified documents he knew he shouldn’t have. Trump was, at this point, concerned about reports that he wanted to strike Iran late in his presidency and was trying to claim that he had military plans in his hand that proved that the source of those claims—General Mark Milley—was lying. Here’s some of the transcript:



TRUMP: I just found, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential, secret -- UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. TRUMP: This is secret information. But look, look at this. You attack, and -- UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hillary would print that out all the time, you know, her private email. TRUMP: She’d send it, no, she she’d send it to Anthony Weiner. UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. TRUMP: The pervert. UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Please print. TRUMP: By the way, isn’t that incredible? UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

Later in the meeting, Trump says point blank “See as president I could have declassified it.… Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.” His aide hilariously underlines this point by replying “Yes. Now we have a problem.” Then Trump provides perhaps the clearest rationale yet for why he kept the documents: “It’s so cool. I mean, it’s so—look, her and I, and you probably almost didn’t believe me, but now you believe me.” The recording ends fittingly, with Trump asking for Diet Cokes to be brought in.



The invocation of Clinton and Weiner is both damning and petty and suggests one fairly banal motivation for Trump’s retention of classified information: The idea that everyone was doing this. (This is why he also can’t stop talking about the “boxes” of documents in Joe Biden’s “garage,” where Hunter Biden hangs out sometimes. This isn’t true—there is no evidence that anyone else was intentionally hanging onto classified information and certainly nothing to suggest that Biden willfully hung on to nuclear secrets or other information as sensitive as what Trump had in a bathroom in Mar-a-Lago.) But it isn’t the most important part.

