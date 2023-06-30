The Supreme Court Doesn’t Care That the Gay Wedding Website Case Is Based on Fiction

But as evidence of the shabbiness of this session—of the absolute invention that Christian right groups are willing and perhaps even must resort to in order to prevail—this inquiry is pivotal. The group that brought Smith’s case, Alliance Defending Freedom, or ADF, maintains even now that the Stewart and Mike wedding website request was “genuine,” as ADF attorney Kristen Waggoner told The New York Times today (“and called the suggestion,” the Times story went on, “that her organization might have fabricated it ‘reprehensible and disgusting’”). Shortly after we published this article, in response to re-sending questions I’d sent them on Wednesday, ADF sent me an email with a link to a Twitter thread calling my reporting a “last-minute attempt to malign Lorie.”

I asked Stewart if he had any response to ADF’s claims that the website inquiry was “genuine.” Stewart reaffirmed to me that the information in the inquiry is his personal information—and that he’s straight and has been married to a woman since the late 2000s. “The ADF should show proof that the Stewart and Mike in the submission are who they claim to be,” he said.

And has he heard from ADF? They would perhaps be in less peril now to substantiate the inquiry. But no—while ADF has responded to other journalists, they have yet to reach out to Stewart.