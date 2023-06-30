The Supreme Court Doesn’t Care That the Gay Wedding Website Case Is Based on Fiction

Still, it feels unnerving to some, even those caught in the crossfire, to see injuries invented wholesale and lies accepted by the highest court in the land; to see rights so openly trampled on the flimsiest of pretense.

This week, I found myself in the position of breaking this news to one unwilling actor in a case this term, a case that proved to be just one more chapter in the court’s grim unraveling. In 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, a web designer in Colorado claimed that a state anti-discrimination law prevented her from entering the wedding website business. The law, designer and plaintiff Lorie Smith said, would forbid her from publishing a statement on her website that included the lines, “I will not be able to create websites for same-sex marriages or any other marriage that is not between one man and one woman. Doing that would compromise my Christian witness and tell a story about marriage that contradicts God’s true story of marriage—the very story He is calling me to promote.”

Smith further claimed, in past sworn statements and in filings submitted to the Supreme Court, that she received an inquiry from a same-sex couple named Stewart and Mike to build them a wedding website. Contact information for Stewart, who made the request, was included in a copy of the inquiry in the lawsuit. On Tuesday, I called Stewart. Not only did he have no idea that he was named in a filing in this legal challenge to upend an anti-LGBTQ discrimination law—a challenge he would never support—he told me that he never made this inquiry.