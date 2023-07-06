The Truth About the GOP and the Deficit: All They Do Is Raise It

But on June 13, the House Ways and Means Committee passed the Build It in America Act, 24–18, a tax cut that would increase the budget deficit by $157 billion over the next 10 years, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. The measure is part of a package of three bills called the American Families and Jobs Act that together, according to the nonprofit Committee for a Responsible Budget, would (again, over 10 years) erase $1.1 trillion of the $1.5 trillion in savings from the deficit-ceiling bill.

This quantity of deficit reduction, you’ll recall, was so overwhelmingly necessary at the end of May that House Republicans were willing to risk default on the U.S. debt in order to achieve it. Yet two weeks later, their tax-writing committee pissed away nearly all of those savings in tax cuts. A logical conclusion would be that when House Republicans say they want to reduce the deficit, they don’t really mean it. What they mean is that they want to cut government spending so that they can cut taxes by a roughly equivalent amount. Much of these tax cuts would go to business. I say “would” because after this bill passes the House, the Senate will ignore it. Still, the hypocrisy is galling.

Perhaps you’re thinking: Wait. Didn’t President Donald Trump already slash corporate tax rates back in 2017, as part of a tax package that bled $1.7 trillion from the federal Treasury (so far)?