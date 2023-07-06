The Truth About the GOP and the Deficit: All They Do Is Raise It

Bonus depreciation was born in 2002, when President George W. Bush signed into law the Job Creation and Worker Assistance Act, which was passed to stimulate the economy after the 9/11 attacks. At the time, Tim’s Warehouse could typically deduct 14 percent of the cost of a new forklift in the first year, and declining percentages in succeeding years. The 2002 law added, in addition to that first year’s 14 percent, a “bonus” depreciation of 30 percent, increasing total depreciation in the first year to 44 percent, or nearly half the cost of the new forklift.



The 9/11 emergency ended, but the tax break intended to stimulate investment did not, which is how emergency tax breaks usually go. By 2017 bonus depreciation had risen to 50 percent. Still, capital investment had never fully recovered from the 2007-2009 recession—it still hasn’t—so the 2017 tax bill jacked up bonus depreciation so high that Tim’s Warehouse could deduct the full cost of its new forklift in the year of purchase.



Why is a bonus depreciation of 100 percent a pay-for? Because to lower the cost of the Trump tax bill, Congress made it temporary. It would remain 100 percent until 2022, then fall to 80 percent, then fall to 60 percent, and then fall, in 2026, to zero. In addition to saving revenue, at least on paper, the phaseout was expected to create a sense of urgency at Tim’s Warehouse. Better buy that forklift now, because you won’t get this good a deal forever! Now Congress is trying the opposite tack: restore 100 percent depreciation in the first year, and keep it, well, forever.

