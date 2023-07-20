It is hard to imagine that the court won’t move against Chevron since a majority of its current members have criticized it to varying degrees. The question is how far they’ll go. While Chevron is controversial in conservative legal circles, it is also one of the most widely cited cases in the lower courts, and overturning it outright could lead to judicial chaos. For that reason, some administrative law scholars think that the court will simply defang Chevron by narrowing what counts as an “ambiguity” in a statute. (In this case, that could mean ruling that a statute’s silence on something can’t be interpreted as permission to do it.)

Indeed, the court has already largely sidestepped Chevron in its own recent rulings, opting instead to use tools like the “major questions doctrine” in recent terms to block disfavored rules and regulations. That inclination itself—to skip Chevron guidance in favor of the newer major questions approach—is likely a sign that Chevron is not long for this world. Another case this term, SEC v. Jarkesy, could also give the court’s conservative justices a chance to revivify the nondelegation doctrine. Strengthening the judiciary’s power to decide when Congress delegates too much authority to federal agencies would also give it another mechanism to curb federal agencies.

These cases aren’t on their respective faces as exciting as some of the recent disputes that have come before the court. Nor are they likely to evoke the same passions among the American people as cases on abortion rights, gun ownership, or affirmative action. But they could still have broad implications for American democracy itself. If the justices nix Chevron deference or limit Congress’s appropriations power, the result won’t be a more harmonious balance between legislative and executive power. It will be the continued accumulation of judicial power to decide how and when the elected branches of government can govern.