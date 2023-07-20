The court has already scheduled one of the cases for oral argument. In early October, the justices will hear arguments in Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Community Financial Services Association of America. (I’ll refer to it as “the CFPB case” hereafter for brevity’s sake.) At issue is whether the CFPB’s funding structure is unconstitutional. As I noted in February when the court agreed to hear the case, it is an existential threat to both the agency itself and to the work it has done to enforce federal consumer protection laws since its 2010 creation.

Most federal agencies are funded by periodic congressional budgetary appropriations. The CFPB is not. Congress established it as part of the Great Recession–era Dodd-Frank reforms to Wall Street to enforce consumer protection laws for banks, mortgage companies, payday lenders, and so forth. Lawmakers accordingly structured the agency more like a financial regulator in order to insulate it from political interference: Congress funded the bureau by setting a capped amount of money it could draw from the Federal Reserve’s revenue each year. Congress still has the power to adjust the cap, do away with it altogether, or make any other changes it wishes to the CFPB’s structure with future legislation.

The payday-lending industry brought the suit in order to challenge CFPB-issued rules that protect its customers from excessive overdraft fees. The industry argued that the bureau’s unusual funding structure violates the Constitution’s separation of powers. Since the agency’s structure is unconstitutional, the payday lenders argued, so too are the rules and regulations it has imposed since its creation. That argument persuaded the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, where a conservative three-judge panel last year declared the CFPB to be unconstitutional.