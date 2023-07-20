Donald Trump Hasn’t Lost His Superpower

To an extent, this shows progress from the news media. Media coverage in 2016 was largely driven by base instincts, specifically the realization that putting Trump on television goosed ratings, thus (it goes without saying) producing giant, Scrooge McDuckish piles of cash.

Trump’s every utterance seemingly generated hours of news coverage; he set the terms of the 2016 race and his rivals, to the extent that they existed at all, simply could not compete. Whenever another candidate emerged from their hole, Trump simply tweeted or said something ridiculous; news coverage would follow and, more often than not, the pretender to the throne would sink into oblivion. Now, for the most part, coverage of Trump has revolved around stories that are actually news: namely that he is currently facing federal charges because he illegally retained highly sensitive classified documents in an almost comically insecure fashion and would apparently show them to anyone who entered a 50-foot radius of his private club and that he is almost certainly about to face even more charges for attempting to overturn a legitimate election.



Once the indictment arrives, its coverage will likely recede—somewhat. But the dynamic of the 2024 race thus far is that Trump’s rivals have had few opportunities to break out of a news cycle that has been consistently dominated by Donald Trump. The few chances they have had have quickly been swallowed by news that Donald Trump has been arrested or is about to be—or some other development in the numerous cases in which he is currently embroiled. Trump’s GOP challengers do have themselves to blame to an extent. The official line on the charges he’s facing is characteristically muddled—generally speaking, it is something like, “There are troubling details in the indictments but these charges are clearly the product of a corrupt, Communist, McCarthyist witch hunt,” all of which neatly plays into Trump’s own typically barmy and self-aggrandizing defense. (His is that the Biden administration wants to take him down because he’s simply too powerful.)

