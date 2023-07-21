The Niche Airport Drama That’s Stymieing Congress

Indeed, those lawmakers and their allies are just as staunch in their opposition. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia have warned that they will not support the FAA reauthorization bill if it includes an amendment to add more non-stop flights outside of the perimeter. As Reagan National is based in northern Virginia, the two senators worry about how it would “disrupt the balance among the region’s airports and create additional delays and problems at National,” according to a June joint statement.

Kaine told me that he feels “really good” after seeing the failure of the House amendment. “I’m saying to all my colleagues, it just shows if you want to do an FAA bill, just keep extraneous stuff like that out of it,” Kaine told me. “If you put something like that in it … you run the risk of screwing up the really important parts of the bill.”

Delta Airlines, which currently has a limited presence at Reagan National, has been particularly vocal in calling for non-stop flights to be added to locations outside of the perimeter, contending that the current rule stifles competition. Given that Delta is based in Atlanta, it is no surprise that Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is one of the biggest advocates of adding flights in the Senate.