Donald Trump Is Running to Stay Out of Prison. Say It, Democrats!

But the main point is this: His admiration for Xi obviously is built around the fact that Xi has eliminated dissent and cleared the decks to run China forever. We should take a moment to revisit how he did this. Back in 2018, the National People’s Congress (NPC) voted to end the two-term limit for presidents. The vote was 2,958-2 (with three abstaining). Then, this March, the NPC endorsed Xi’s third term. That vote was 2,952-0. I wonder where those five are today.

What are the advantages of being president for life? Free housing; free travel; endless opportunities to grift your gullible followers; all the Thousand Island dressing you could dream of. But the biggest perk of all? No one can throw your corrupt ass in jail. At least not now, not how our laws are written and have been interpreted.

As we know, it is official Justice Department policy that sitting presidents can’t be prosecuted. So for Trump, being president for the next four years would in essence wipe these indictments off the books. As for criminal trials that started before he was sworn in on January 20, 2025, should he win? Easy peasy. He can pardon himself. Come on. You think he wouldn’t do it? You think he couldn’t count on the right-wing media to endorse it as no big whoop and look at those stupid fulminating libtards, along with a chorus of right-wing, Leonard Leo-anointed constitutional “scholars” to explain why it’s all fine?