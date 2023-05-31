ChatGPT Fought the Law and the Law Won

Two weeks later, on March 15, Avianca filed its own reply. It is an impressive feat of understatement. “Although [Mata] ostensibly cites a variety of cases in opposition to this motion, the undersigned has been unable to locate most of the case law cited in [Mata’s] Affirmation in Opposition, and the few cases which the undersigned has been able to locate do not stand for the propositions for which they are cited,” Avianca’s lawyers wrote. “Varghese” appeared to not exist; Zicherman was apparently a Supreme Court case on appeal from the Second Circuit that had nothing to do with statutes of limitations.

The court’s docket lists no other activity for almost four weeks. One can only imagine the conversations taking place between the lawyers and the court during that period. On April 11, the court ordered Mata’s lawyer, a man named Peter LoDuca, to provide copies of the rulings that his brief had cited or the judge would automatically dismiss the case. LoDuca provided copies of eight rulings or large portions of them, noting that the excerpts “may not be inclusive of the entire opinions but only what is made available by online database.” “Zicherman could not be found at all.

The next day, Avianca sent a letter to the presiding judge in which the company, again with considerable understatement, “respectfully submits that the authenticity of many of these cases is questionable.” It found no evidence that most of them existed—they could not be found in PACER, the federal courts’ electronic docket system; nor in legal research databases like Westlaw; nor in the Federal Reporter itself, which publishes federal court rulings. And the only two cases that did appear to exist, the airline noted, had nothing to do with the case at hand.