Trump’s Personal Coup Lawyer Looks to the Supreme Court for His Next Election Fix

Few cases will be as closely watched during the Supreme Court’s upcoming term as Moore v. Harper, the dispute that offers the justices an opportunity to weigh in on the what’s known as independent state legislature theory, or ISL theory, which would raise the risk of electoral mischief in Republican-led states. The Election Clause in Article I of the Constitution says that “the times, places and manner of holding [congressional] elections shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof” unless Congress overrides them. States have typically worked under the assumption that this clause gives state legislatures the power to pass election laws just as they would pass criminal laws, health and safety laws, and the like.

According to the proponents of ISL theory, however, everyone has been doing the Constitution wrong. They assert that the power given to state legislatures allows them to pass some kind of super-law that can’t be vetoed by state governors, reviewed by state courts, or bounded by state constitutions. This interpretation has been widely criticized. But with the Supreme Court’s conservatives holding a majority and a penchant for Calvinball, it might still earn five or six votes—and multiple conservative justices have expressed an interest in ISL theory, if not support for it outright.