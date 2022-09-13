Trump’s Personal Coup Lawyer Looks to the Supreme Court for His Next Election Fix

Proponents of ISL theory had a chance to push back on their critics earlier this month when they filed a series of friend of the court briefs in Moore v. Harper. The case centers around a clash between North Carolina’s Supreme Court and legislature; the former struck down congressional maps drawn by the latter after the 2020 census on anti-gerrymandering grounds, using a provision in the state constitution. North Carolina legislators asked the Supreme Court to intervene earlier this year. In the legislators’ briefs and the friend of the court briefs, the ISL theory’s proponents mostly tried to defend it from its critics. But there was one among them who didn’t care what its critics had to say: John Eastman, the lawyer at the center of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election during the lame-duck period.

The legislators argued that the matter is really pretty straightforward: The Elections Clause says “state legislatures,” so the Framers chose to give state legislators the power to draw legislative districts and write election laws unencumbered by state courts and state constitutions. As I’ve noted before, the Supreme Court has ruled otherwise as recently as 2015, and North Carolina’s own statutes allow for judicial review. The lawmakers quoted liberally from concurring and dissenting opinions by conservative justices who disagreed with that ruling or expressed some sort of openness to ISL theory in general.

“The constitutional text thus directly answers the question of which organ, within a State’s government, is authorized to regulate the time, place, and manner of congressional elections: ‘the Legislature thereof,’” they wrote, before quoting a concurring opinion by Justice Neil Gorsuch in a 2020 election case involving Wisconsin. “‘The Constitution provides that state legislatures—not federal judges, not state judges, not state governors, not other state officials—bear primary responsibility for setting election rules.’”