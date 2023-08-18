Crisis Pregnancy Centers Are in Trouble in Pennsylvania

After nearly 30 years, the state of Pennsylvania is ending its contract with Real Alternatives—an anti-abortion organization that provides funding to what are known as “crisis pregnancy centers.” Just hours after signing the overdue 2023–2024 budget on August 3, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his administration will be cutting ties with the misleading nonprofit, letting the state’s contract expire by the end of the year. The move is part and parcel with the post-Dobbs political landscape, which finds Democratic politicians treading the favorable terrain of popular reproductive rights positions. It also ends an arrangement in which taxpayer largesse was flowing to a firm that could not be said to be acting in the public interest.

Real Alternatives has fed itself well at the Keystone State’s taxpayer trough. The firm, which funds 27 crisis pregnancy centers throughout the state, has received more than $134 million total in taxpayer funding since it became the sole contractor for the Department of Human Services’ Alternatives to Abortion Services program in the 1990s. Just last year, Real Alternatives received $6.2 million from the 2022–2023 state budget and an additional $1 million from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, which is intended for pregnant people and children living in poverty. The Harrisburg-based organization was also set to receive an additional $2 million from the state’s proposed budget before Shapiro announced his decision to end their contract.