But the footage went viral; various Trump lawyers, including Giuliani, talked it up at Georgia Senate hearings, Giuliani saying Freeman and Moss were “quite obviously surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they’re vials of heroin or cocaine”; Giuliani flagged it on Twitter (he’s since conceded, in a defamation suit brought by Moss and Freeman, that his allegations were “actionable” and “false”); Sean Hannity picked it up; and on January 2—weeks after the rumor had been disproven in multiple news outlets and investigated and found false by Trump’s own Justice department—Trump babbled to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about “what looked to be suitcases or trunks” that were “stuffed with votes” and contained, “the minimum it was 18,000 ballots, all for Biden.” Trump mentioned Freeman by name 18 times, calling her “a professional vote scammer.”

“Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?” Freeman told the January 6 committee. “The president of the United States made up lies about two ordinary Americans for his own personal gain.” Freeman received death threats and for a time went into hiding. Moss was afraid to leave the house, and her teenage son, after receiving racist threats by phone, stumbled at school.

Lee, Floyd, and Kutti enter the story after Giuliani and Hannity aired their various false allegations in December 2020. Lee, a former police chaplain in New York City, passed a message to Freeman through a neighbor that, according to Reuters (which has done the best reporting on Freeman and Moss) her time was running out and he could help her and her daughter. On December 15, Lee showed up at Freeman’s house; she refused to let him in and called the cops. “I’m a pastor,” he told the police when he showed up, “and I’m working with some folks who are trying to help Ruby out, and also get to some truth of what’s going on.” We don’t yet know who “the folks” were, but the indictment says Lee was later in communication with Robert David Cheeley, an attorney who’d appeared at the George Senate hearings alleging election-night fraud at the State Farm Arena, and was also mixed up in the false-electors plot; and Scott Graham Hall, a bail bondsman who was going after Dominion Voting Systems, apparently at the behest of Trump via the veteran Republican conspiracist David Bossie, and is charged with conspiracy to commit computer theft, trespass, and invasion of privacy.