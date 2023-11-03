Priscilla Confronts a Creepy Elvis

In Priscilla, Coppola leaves off-screen those tribulations of the Elvis myth—the death of his doting mother, Gladys; greedy exploitation at the hands of prescription-happy physicians and Colonel Tom Parker—that tend to excuse him as a victim, a truth that Presley’s memoir “Elvis and Me” is careful not to deny. Priscilla’s Elvis is an insecure jock, a rudderless pretty boy with more charisma than talent who prefers the company of pistol-toting sycophants to anyone else. His portrayal by Jacob Elordi, the six-foot-five-inch Australian who stars as a terrifying high school quarterback on HBO’s Euphoria, makes physically clear the diminishment of the much younger Priscilla (Cailee Spaeny) to the status of a toy-sized accessory. When he is not a disembodied voice, slurring in a deep-fried, pill-induced haze via long-distance telephone, Elvis looms over his child bride, a voluntarily celibate sexual threat who dangles the deferred promise of consummation as a weapon of manipulation and dominance.

The plot of Marie Antoinette also hinges on the reluctance of another king, Jason Schwartzman’s sheepish Louis XVI, to seal the proverbial deal, spurring in Dunst’s queen a frustration and insatiable lust for decadence and infidelity. But before he was king, Elvis was a sex symbol, and it is unlikely that anyone, Priscilla included, would have been so drawn to him were it not for what was devilishly teased by the shaking of those hips. Priscilla Beaulieu was a 14-year-old Air Force brat when, in 1959, a fellow serviceman of her stepfather stationed in Wiesbaden, West Germany, invited her to the off-base home of Elvis, then 24 and nearing the end of his military service, at 14 Goethestrasse in Bad Nauheim. A chaste though eyebrow-raising courtship ensued until Elvis returned to the U.S. in 1960; the romance continued remotely until the couple convinced the Beaulieus to let Priscilla visit Graceland for two weeks in 1962, during which time Elvis whisked her off to Las Vegas in flagrant disregard of her parent’s wishes, and evangelized his taste for late nights, later mornings, amphetamines, and sleeping pills, to which she quickly became accustomed. Less than a year later, Captain Beaulieu reluctantly agreed to enroll Priscilla at Memphis’s Immaculate Conception High School, an all-girls Catholic school handpicked by Vernon Presley, Elvis’s father, so that the young lovers could be together; she graduated in 1963 only by virtue of another Elvis fan, who made the answers on her math final visible in return for an offer to meet her classmate’s famous boyfriend.

Marriage followed in 1967, as did a child, Lisa Marie, in 1968, but Elvis was never less distant than he had been when Priscilla was still overseas. His susceptibility to New Age quackery, his fragile ego, increasing dependency on drugs, and rumored affairs with Ann-Margret and Nancy Sinatra, among others, led to them, as Priscilla puts it, “living separate lives,” and they formally separated in 1972, following an altercation in his Imperial Palace suite which “Elvis and Me” describes as rape but Coppola chooses to depict as an aggressively proprietary kiss.