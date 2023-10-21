“Killers of the Flower Moon” Is a Groundbreaking Achievement

There’s no vanity in De Niro’s or DiCaprio’s performance; they are loathsome, petty, and thoroughly unworthy of the people whose trust they are betraying.

Scorsese extensively researched and consulted with the Osage to ensure an accurate and three-dimensional portrayal of their society. Those efforts are on full display, but some (including the film’s Osage translator) may protest that the story nonetheless centers on white men committing heinous acts. Those complaints aren’t baseless, but Scorsese ultimately justifies this framing: He casts some of the leading white male actors in Hollywood as what amounts to an invasive species, devouring and destroying everything in their paths out of the most venal motives. This isn’t limited to the leads, either; bit by bit, we see how every part of white society in Fairfax is complicit in Hale’s plot, from the appointed white legal guardians whom full-blooded Osage like Mollie are required to beg for the right to access their own wealth, to the town doctors who conspire to poison Mollie via her insulin shots. The least sinister white character is Tom White (Jesse Plemons), the federal agent who ultimately holds Hale’s ring to account, but while he is admirably competent, there’s no sense that he’s doing anything more than his job on behalf of a briefly name-checked ambitious young bureaucrat—one J. Edgar Hoover. He can lock up a few of the most egregious offenders in the name of an advancing federal leviathan, but he’s not there to save the Osage.

There’s no vanity in De Niro’s or DiCaprio’s performance; they are loathsome, petty, and thoroughly unworthy of the people whose trust they are betraying. A memorable and morbidly funny scene in a Masonic lodge has De Niro punishing DiCaprio for an ill-considered insurance scam by bending him over an altar and brutally spanking him with a wooden plank. It’s simultaneously abusive and undignified. Men like this, Scorsese seems to be saying, created the paved-over and petit-bourgeois country we now live in.

The penultimate sequence of Flower Moon takes place in the more familiar world they built. We see a stage studded with white voice actors, some decades after the film’s main events. They are taping a radio show, sponsored by Hoover’s FBI and by Lucky Strike cigarettes, that tells of the agency’s supposed great triumph in solving the case; it’s essentially a midcentury precursor to today’s true crime podcasts. Through a broadcaster played by Scorsese himself, accompanied by comical reenactments and sound effects, we learn about the ultimate fates of Ernest, Mollie, Hale, and the other characters we’ve gotten to know. It becomes clear that, although the FBI is touting its own success, only limited justice was done, and that Hale’s recurrent Old Testament–style prophecy that whites would sweep the Osage aside in the name of progress effectively came to pass.