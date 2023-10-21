“Killers of the Flower Moon” Is a Groundbreaking Achievement

The events in question almost defy belief. In the late nineteenth century, the small Osage tribe settled in a barren part of Oklahoma (then considered Indian Territory) after having been driven from more fertile lands in a series of other U.S. states. There they discovered some of the largest known oil reserves in the country, on lands federally recognized as their own, and within two decades the Osage had become some of the wealthiest people per capita on earth. Each member of the tribe was entitled from birth to a share of a vast fortune, in total equivalent to hundreds of millions of today’s dollars, and the Osage became subjects of national fascination for their lavish spending on clothes, cars, private schools, and hired servants and chauffeurs—the latter often white. White cattle ranchers, oilmen, fortune-seekers, and assorted ne’er-do-wells flocked to the Osage oil towns in search of employment. In a stunning inversion of how America typically imagines the culture of the frontier, that employment often consisted of performing menial labor for conspicuously wealthy Indians.

The inversion didn’t last. Beginning in 1918 and continuing for over a decade, dozens of Osage died under mysterious circumstances. Some of these deaths appeared to be of natural causes, while others were clearly murders; the largely ad hoc local law enforcement showed little interest in investigating, either way. Mollie Burkhart, a full-blood Osage woman married to her white former chauffeur, Ernest Burkhart, took matters into her own hands by traveling to Washington D.C. to request the involvement of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and ultimately of a brand-new federal law enforcement agency that would become the FBI. What the federal investigation uncovered was horrific and macabre: Far from a series of one-offs, the Osage murders (and they were all murders) were orchestrated systematically by local white elites, in particular William Hale, Ernest Burkhart’s uncle and the self-proclaimed “King of the Osage,” in an elaborate conspiracy to marry into Osage families, exterminate their heirs, and transfer their oil wealth to whites. Hale was sentenced to life in prison but ultimately only served 18 years and died a free man; it would take the Osage until 2011, nearly a century after the murders, to finally settle with the federal government for something approaching the scale of the fortune plundered from them.

It’s a sordid and incredible story, and it makes for a great book. The movie adaptation more than vindicates Scorsese’s ongoing defense of the potential of cinema as art against the schlocky commercial franchises that have dominated Hollywood for the past decade. At nearly three and a half hours, Scorsese’s Flower Moon is a lot to take in, but it offers an unforgettable immersion in a time and place in American history that few Americans are familiar with. It does so, moreover, by drawing on themes that span Scorsese’s long and accomplished career. As in Gangs of New York, here is American history like we’ve never seen it; as in Silence, here is a violent encounter between radically different cultures fully realized in dignity and complexity; as in Goodfellas or Casino, here is a mob movie (Hale, portrayed by longtime mob movie star and Scorsese collaborator Robert De Niro, is running what amounts to a Mafia outfit); as in The Wolf of Wall Street or The Departed, here’s a story of a group of men getting away with shocking crimes until federal agents intervene and turn them against each other like captive rats. Scorsese, in short, has made a film that is both unmistakably his and a benchmark in how popular culture understands the American West and the Indigenous experience.