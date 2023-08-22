“Panini was not given an opportunity to bid or otherwise compete for the licenses Fanatics acquired,” Panini said in its complaint. “Panini only learned about Fanatics’ exclusive agreements after they were consummated, through reading about them in the media. By combining long-term exclusive licenses for every major U.S. professional sports league and their respective players associations, Fanatics positioned itself to drive Panini and other potential competitors out of the market, and erected barriers to entry blocking their return.” The NBA license is for ten years; the NFL and MLB ones are for at least twenty.

Licenses aren’t the only challenge for would-be cardmakers. Every collectible industry has to balance scarcity with accessibility. If something is too hard to obtain, then the market will be too small for most potential collectors to participate in it. Everyone knows what a Faberge egg, for example, is but only a handful of people on the planet could ever own one. If something is too easily obtainable, on the other hand, then it loses any sense of aesthetic or intrinsic value. Sports-cards collectors are deeply familiar with the latter end of the spectrum: The late 1980s and early 1990s are known as the “junk wax” era because cards from that period were severely overprinted.

Modern sports cards try to avoid a repeat of that phenomenon in a few different ways. Collectors who open packs today can now sometimes find rarer versions of the cards that are pre-autographed by their favorite players. Certain card designs might only be available on a limited run where only a handful of them are ever printed, sometimes with fewer than 25 or 50 versions out there. They can even find limited-run cards that have pieces of “authentic” game-worn jerseys built into them.