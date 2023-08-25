The One Thing the Supreme Court Got Right: Blowing Up College Sports

Three of the nation’s four major professional sports leagues have partial antitrust exemptions under federal law, particularly when it comes to selling broadcast rights. The fourth, Major League Baseball, has a much broader exemption to antitrust laws that is rooted in both federal laws and in Supreme Court rulings dating back to 1922 that gave baseball a privileged (and controversial) status in American commerce. The NCAA does not have a statutory exemption to antitrust laws, but it has long considered a 1984 Supreme Court ruling’s deference to amateurism as giving it wide latitude when drafting anti-competitive rules.

That bubble was punctured in 2014 when a federal judge in California ruled in favor of Ed O’Bannon, a former UCLA basketball player who sued to stop the NCAA from licensing his image and likeness for video games. Judge Claudia Wilkins concluded that amateurism in and of itself was not sufficient to overcome an antitrust challenge and sided with O’Bannon. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned portions of her ruling and limited its direct impact, but left intact her finding that the NCAA could be subjected to antitrust lawsuits. Others followed, including the Alston case.

In Alston, a federal district court judge upheld the NCAA’s rules for athletic compensation but rejected them for compensation tied to education. This time, the Ninth Circuit left the ruling largely intact. That apparently satisfied the plaintiffs, who did not appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, but not the NCAA, which asked the court to give it a complete victory. It became apparent almost immediately during oral arguments that the association had deeply misread the court’s mood on compensation in college sports.