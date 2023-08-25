The One Thing the Supreme Court Got Right: Blowing Up College Sports

But the court’s basic application of antitrust laws to the nation’s college-athletics system, as well as its cross-ideological criticism of the status quo where student-athletes generate billions in revenue and receive none of it, was a dismal sign for the NCAA’s hopes at maintaining its hegemony. The American people apparently agree: An August survey by Sportico and the Harris Poll found that 67 percent of Americans support direct compensation for student-athletes. Smaller majorities also favor recognizing student-athletes as employees and allowing them to unionize.

The Alston case began as a lawsuit by then current and former student-athletes under the Sherman Antitrust Act. They sought to overturn the NCAA’s restrictions on the amount and kinds of compensation that schools can provide to student-athletes, specifically targeting the men’s football and basketball programs. The broadcast rights alone for those two sports are worth tens of billions of dollars, which goes to the schools, the conferences, the coaches, and the athletic programs, but not to the students.

The NCAA fought tooth and nail against the lawsuit, arguing that it was effectively exempt from ordinary antitrust laws. “A defining characteristic of NCAA-regulated college sports has been that they are played by amateur student-athletes, i.e., college students who are not paid for their play,” the association said in its brief for the justices in Alston. “As this Court has recognized, amateurism in college sports is procompetitive because it widens choices for consumers by distinguishing college sports from professional sports.”