The NCAA Is Screwed

“To the extent [the NCAA] means to propose a sort of judicially ordained immunity from the terms of the Sherman Act for its restraints of trade—that we should overlook its restrictions because they happen to fall at the intersection of higher education, sports, and money—we cannot agree,” Gorsuch continued.



The ruling itself is narrow. The decision opens the door to some additional forms of compensation for college athletes, including educational tools, graduate studies, and even study abroad programs. But it doesn’t touch the most essential question facing the future of college athletics: actual compensation for athletes. As it stands, the NCAA and its member schools rake in billions of dollars in ticket sales, merchandise, and (most importantly) broadcasting and licensing deals; college coaches are paid millions and are often the highest-paid public employees in their states. And yet this entire plutocratic farce is built entirely on the back of unpaid labor—college athletes are “compensated” with scholarships, though the most profitable sports programs at the top tier of schools are often so demanding they leave little time for academics. (I am reminded of a college cross-country coach who told me, “In college you only have time for two of three things: academics, athletics, and socializing.” That was at Oberlin College, and the number of ESPNs will have to swell into the double digits before its student athletes find their way onto a Rivalry Week special.)



Nevertheless, the Supreme Court has put an end to this arrangement in sight. In a blistering concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh—yes, that Brett Kavanaugh—argued that the NCAA was profoundly exploitative. “The NCAA couches its arguments for not paying student-athletes in innocuous labels. But the labels cannot disguise the reality: The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America,” he wrote. His conclusion hardly minced words: “The NCAA is not above the law.” Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion is a barely disguised invitation for plaintiffs to bring more antitrust suits against the NCAA’s cartel.

