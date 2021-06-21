The NCAA Is Screwed

Kavanaugh’s opinion is particularly notable because it shreds the NCAA’s basic argument, that amateurism is an important tradition that must be preserved. “Those traditions alone cannot justify the NCAA’s decision to build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student-athletes who are not fully compensated,” Kavanaugh wrote. If the NCAA cannot sell the gauzy idea of “tradition,” there’s little left for the organization to fall back upon in arguing for the status quo.



The fact that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh played such a significant role in the court’s decision is notable because it reflects a growing cross-political consensus that the NCAA’s treatment of athletes is deeply exploitative. Clarence Thomas, another justice hardly known for his sensitivity, noted in oral arguments that it was “odd that the coaches’ salaries have ballooned,” despite the amateur nature of college athletics. The Biden administration has vociferously backed the student athletes; its solicitor general filed a brief urging the court to side against the NCAA earlier this year. And Democrats in Congress held hearings about compensating college athletes earlier this month. All three branches of government—and prominent figures from both parties (it was former GOP Representative Mark Walker who authored the 2019 Student-Athlete Equity Act)—are backing compensation and fighting the NCAA.

Over the last several years, the burgeoning consensus around the idea that the NCAA’s practices are deeply exploitative, anti-competitive, and immoral has lent an air of inevitability to the idea that reform was coming. The NCAA has, during this period, refused to take any substantial actions to mollify its critics; it has instead been dragged kicking and screaming in the direction of change. Hilariously, the organization declared victory after the ruling was released—a move reminiscent of Texas Tech claiming to have won the 2019 Men’s College Basketball Championship. There was nothing stopping the NCAA from working toward a compromise and avoid running afoul of this Supreme Court case; its decision to fight now looks obstinate and misguided. These decisions may well prove to be the NCAA’s undoing.

