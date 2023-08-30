Will Legal Pot and Abortion Rights Be a Potent Combination for Ohio Voters?

“If there are issues that are going to motivate young voters, I think these are the issues that would do that,” Smith said. “I think especially for young women, [with] the abortion question, they’ll be uniquely motivated perhaps in a way they would not be otherwise. But I would be surprised if we see an avalanche of the youth vote in November.”

Naturally, the success or failure of the initiatives will hinge on the effectiveness of the campaigns in favor and opposed—and politicians hope that success might pay dividends in later elections, depending on whether these campaigns add to the voter rolls. Ballot initiatives provides a unique opportunity to engage and register new voters, said Walker. “With the marijuana issue, we know looking at past places where ballot initiatives have been successful that it does engage a lot of young voters, and so that creates the opportunity for registering new voters and increased turnout,” she said.

Whether or not younger Ohioans come out in force in November, all indications suggest that these ballot initiatives have sparked a keen interest among Buckeye State voters in general. Earlier this month, Ohioans overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure known as Issue 1, which would have raised the threshold for adding an amendment to the state constitution from a simple majority to 60 percent of the vote. Abortion rights supporters argued that this initiative was intended to prevent the passage of the constitutional amendment on abortion. The special election drew unexpectedly high turnout.