The Supreme Court Might Have to Solve a Trucking Riddle

Was Humphrey’s empty truck engaged in interstate commerce when the crash occurred? The insurance company said no. The relevant statutory text, Prime Insurance argued, says that the MCS-90 endorsement only applies when a truck is engaged in the “transportation of property by motor carrier or motor private carrier” across state lines or international borders. Since Humphrey was driving between jobs within the bounds of Fort Wayne when the crash occurred, and since his truck was empty at the time and therefore wasn’t engaged in the “transportation of property,” they argued that the endorsement didn’t apply.

A federal district court disagreed, however, and sided with Wright. The court took a more expansive view of what counted as “interstate commerce” under the statute by looking at what it described as the “totality of the circumstances.” It concluded that Humphrey’s truck began engaging in interstate commerce when he started the first job at Riteway’s direction that brought him to Fort Wayne, and that his involvement with interstate commerce continued until he dropped off the second shipment back to South Holland after the crash. That conclusion put Prime Insurance back on the hook for the $400,000 judgment.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling in January. In its decision, the three-judge panel noted that two other federal appeals courts had drawn different conclusions from the statutory text. The Fifth Circuit had taken a narrow approach, according to the panel, by concluding that the MCS-90 endorsement only applied if the truck was actively carrying property across state lines during an accident. The Eighth Circuit, on the other hand, had said that the endorsement applied when the truck driver had a “fixed intent” to engage in interstate commerce at some point in the immediate future. That would cover Humphrey’s empty truck, as well as a considerably greater amount of commercial trucking in general.