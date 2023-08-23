Qualified Immunity Faces an Existential Threat at the Supreme Court

Rogers later sued Jarrett and other prison officials after he recovered, alleging that they had been “deliberately indifferent” to his health by denying him medical treatment in violation of the Eighth Amendment, which governs prison care. He brought his lawsuit in federal court through Section 1983, the nation’s flagship civil-rights tort. It allows people whose federal constitutional rights are violated by state and local officials to sue those officials in federal court.

The provision comes from Civil Rights Act of 1871, also known as the Enforcement Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act. Radical Republicans in Congress and President Ulysses S. Grant pushed it through at the height of Reconstruction to strengthen protections for recently freed Black Americans living in the South. Section 1983 is most often associated with lawsuits over policing tactics and prison conditions since those interactions are far more likely to involve a person’s constitutional rights than, say, getting your driver’s license renewed at the DMV. But it can apply to all sorts of state and local officials, making it a valuable tool for Americans to vindicate their rights in court.

In response to Rogers’ lawsuit, the prison officials disputed the facts of the case and also invoked qualified immunity for their actions. As its name suggests, qualified immunity is a partial shield for state and local officials against Section 1983 claims. It falls short of the absolute immunity enjoyed by judges, prosecutors, and lawmakers for their official duties. But it can still be a potent barrier against lawsuits. An investigation by Reuters in 2020 found that courts were increasingly likely to use it to defeat excessive-force claims against police officers.