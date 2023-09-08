Literally and Figuratively, We Are Constipation Nation

The persistence of a too-high federal budget deficit (projected this year to be $1.4 trillion) is, I think, a form of constipation. President Bill Clinton got rid of it in 1998, and the nation heaved a great sigh of relief. (Ahhhhh.) Then, to pay for tax cuts to the rich and the Iraq war, President George W. Bush brought the deficit back (also, funnily enough, to $1.4 trillion, though that’s $2 trillion in current dollars) and the country once again doubled over in pain. The deficit persists—and, consequently, ambitious ideas for new government programs get set aside—because the thought of raising taxes gives Congress gastric distress. Mostly the fault lies with Republicans, but the Democrats deserve some blame, too. When Biden proposed lifting the corporate tax rate to 28 percent (before Trump it was 35 percent), his fellow Democrats in Congress balked. It was the same when Biden tried to raise the top capital gains rate to 37 percent (up from the current 20) and when Biden tried to tax unrealized gains at death. These proposals were all designed to hold harmless taxpayers making less than $400,000. That’s pretty constipated, too. But even so, Biden couldn’t get traction. (I should here acknowledge former New Republic editor Michael Kinsley for pioneering use of the word “constipated” in a political context to mean “blinkered” or “incomplete.” That’s not precisely how I apply it here, but it’s close enough to warrant mention.)

Psychopaths have turned America’s elementary schools into shooting galleries. According to Education Week, which keeps a running tally, we’ve seen 28 school shootings this year and 172 since 2018. Clear majorities support various gun-control measures, including a ban on assault weapons. But we don’t get them. Why not? It’s easy to blame the National Rifle Association, a not-particularly-well-run lobby group. The real problem is the highly motivated electoral minority that, as candidate Barack Obama got in trouble for saying in 2008, “cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.” They sound a little constipated, no? This minority’s frustrations are with an economy that tells them to get lost. Congress could help them expel all those Glocks and AR-15s if it passed the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would make it easier for working people to join a union. But it doesn’t.

The only big new social-welfare program created since the Johnson administration was Obamacare, which lowered the cost of health insurance and now extends coverage to 18.2 million. Republicans tried to kill it and failed, but they’ve sabotaged it wherever they can. Obamacare needs to be absorbed into Medicare so that the United States can rejoin the community of civilized nations. But universal health care isn’t even discussed these days in Washington.