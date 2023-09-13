The Right-Wing Conspiracy-Fest Is More Openly Bloodthirsty Than Before

What turned up the dial on violent fantasies among this sorry group? The short answer is obvious after the first round of speeches and conversations: It is the indictments of Donald Trump. For this crowd, Trump’s multiple arrests and indictments are not a setback; they are proof positive of their fondest fears. They show, in effect, as other T-shirts pronounced, that “Alex Jones Was Right,” and “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong.” More than that, the Trump indictments have lent the group a political focus and meaning that far transcends their marginal status.

In another time, ReAwaken America could have been laughed off as just another festival of snake oil hucksterism in the long American tradition of separating suckers from their money through entrepreneurial grifting. But this group sees itself as the heart and soul of the modern Republican Party. And to some degree, they are right about that.

The undisputed champion of the Las Vegas crowd is Donald Trump. You were less likely to hear a bad word about Trump than about Jesus. And Trump happens to be the front-runner—by far—in the race for the Republican nomination. The runners-up in the Republican contest are notable mainly for promising to pardon Trump and/or fill his mighty shoes. Majorities of Republican voters continue to believe in the Big Lie that the 2020 was stolen, and that Trump’s indictments are just political persecution from a “weaponized” system of justice.