The Montana library commission’s rejection of the ALA isn’t limited to what it is saying about Drabinksi; it’s about sending a message of rejection to young people in the state who are like her. In June, the month before the vote, the Montana library commission fired a public relations firm after rejecting the new commission logo it designed, simply because some members of the commission thought the logo looked like a Pride flag, which they claimed would inevitably foster a “firestorm” of backlash. That the commission exited the ALA as it did, Drabinski said, was “like an attack on queer people in the state of Montana, with the library as a proxy in that fight.”

Though this movement was first shorthanded as an organized effort to ban books, the forces that quickly arrayed themselves always intended to go substantially further, all the way to an attack on the existence of public libraries themselves. What is now evident is that it was always conceived as a witch hunt, one that is blatantly reviving anti-Communist rhetoric—a Marxist, in the library!—redolent of the anti-gay panic that was entwined within the twentieth century’s infamous Red Scare in the United States. The Lavender Scare, also a product of the Cold War, revolved around associating homosexuality with threats to national security, marking gay and lesbian members of the federal workforce in particular as vulnerable to espionage. As Senator Joe McCarthy put the unified theory of vilification to reporters, “If you want to be against McCarthy, boys, you’ve got to be either a Communist or a cocksucker.”

One lesson from that period stands out. So many people were tagged as a Marxist or a Communist or an anarchist—or as queer or trans—that it didn’t require the accuser to be accurate. Refuting such a charge didn’t matter; the point was to create the conditions for the absolute suspicion of others, to force people into the position of denouncing these “others” as those people, the threat. What does it mean today to call a lesbian a lesbian, or a Marxist a Marxist, when one might think those words just don’t carry the same charge they did during the mid-twentieth century? Rest assured, it is the same now as it ever was: to force people to distance themselves from those “others” and to force these accused undesirables to live in a state of suspicion and threat.



Perhaps what’s also behind this present revival of the Red and Lavender Scare at the public library is that the truth is right in front of us. Libraries are a place where queer and trans kids might feel freer. Libraries are like a kind of social collider: a space intended for people to freely cross paths with ideas and others unlike themselves. Libraries are tools for getting people the things they need and want for free. It’s these truths that demand our defense.