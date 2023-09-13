Electric Vehicles Have Become a Weapon in the War on Autoworkers

Earlier this summer, Fain spoke out against a $9.2 billion Department of Energy loan to help Ford and South Korean battery maker SK On finance three battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky, calling it a “giveaway” furnished with “no consideration for wages, working conditions, union rights or retirement security.”

Among the union’s other concerns are that such joint ventures—including Stellantis’s deal with Samsung SDI—are being used to undermine industry standards and parcel workers off from one another. As it happens, producing the batteries used to power E.V.s involves techniques that are relatively novel to U.S. factories. Much of the expertise for their manufacture comes from outside the U.S., so automakers have teamed up with foreign firms. Among those is the Ultium Cells plant in Ohio, a partnership between GM and the South Korean company LG Energy Solutions. Many current Ultium employees worked at GM’s nearby Lordstown plant, which the company shuttered in 2018. Jobs under the new arrangement, however, are a far cry from the ones those workers once held: Where wages at GM Lordstown started at $32 per hour, until recently, workers starting out at Ultium made just $16.50. After seven years, production workers could make $20 per hour.

Such ostensibly green jobs can also be treacherous ones. So far this year, Ultium’s Ohio facility has been the subject of six Occupational Safety and Health Administration complaints. Workers report being sprayed in the face with toxic chemicals and having their work areas fill up with smoke. In late June, a defective battery caught fire and two employees were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Six Ultium workers were suspended for months after walking off the job in protest of the plant’s lack of OSHA-mandated safety showers, Labor Notes’ Keith Brenner Brown reported. That the Big Three are chasing Tesla-style margins on their cars also raises fears that they’ll warm to Tesla-style workplace safety norms. A Forbes investigation found that Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory amassed 54 violations from state OSHA inspectors between 2014 and 2018. The plant’s violations and fines over that period surpassed those of 10 other major U.S. plants combined, including ones owned by Ford and GM.