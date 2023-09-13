Electric Vehicles Have Become a Weapon in the War on Autoworkers

“Not only is the federal government not using its power to turn the tide,” UAW President Shawn Fain has said , “they’re actively funding the race to the bottom with billions in public money.” A strike could now start in the early hours of the morning after the union’s contract expires Thursday at 11:59 p.m.—despite Biden’s public assurances that it won’t happen. Among the biggest sticking points are demands for higher wages, a restoration of previously axed benefits, more time off, and increased profit sharing. For the first time in UAW history, there’s also a possibility that such a work stoppage could target the entire Big Three; traditionally, strikes have hit companies one by one to force a deal.

The stakes are high for automakers still figuring out how to make money off electrification. The Big Three are enjoying a record boom, having raked in a combined $21 billion in total profits during the first half of this year alone. Altogether, their CEOs took home $74 million last year. But thin margins on E.V.s are making them sweat. In July, Ford announced that it expects its E.V. unit to lose $4.5 billion this year, revised upward from a previous estimate of $3 billion. On a quarterly earnings call, one investor analyst calculated that Ford was losing $32,000 on each E.V. sold through Ford Pro, the company’s otherwise profitable arm dealing with commercial customers. GM currently projects its E.V. business won’t be profitable until 2025.

E.V. costs for manufacturers are declining and could tumble further still thanks to federal incentives. Bearish Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan found that E.V.s now cost roughly $7,000 more to make than an equivalent internal combustion engine vehicle, which is down from the $10,000 premium he enumerated last year. Many of those costs, though—including those for the minerals required to make batteries such as cobalt and lithium—are outside the direct control of carmakers. A far easier place for them to cut costs en route to electrification is in the workforce.